R&B group New Edition confirmed Monday six residency shows at the Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater, where acts like Diana Ross, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie and Brad Paisley have taken the stage. "New Edition: Las Vegas" will kick off Feb. 28."We just caught lightning in a bottle," said Ronnie DeVoe, a founding member of New Edition -- which includes Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant and Ricky Bell. After two consecutive North American tours, New Edition has planned for a more intimate setting at Encore, which seats 1,480. New Edition was founded by childhood friends in a Boston housing project. The group released their debut album "Candy Girl" in 1983 and rejuvenated the teen music scene with singles like "Candy Girl," "Mr. Telephone Man" and "Cool It Now." Bivins said the same authentic brotherhood shown during New Edition's recent tours will be on display in Las Vegas. "Our audience got a chance to see growth, bond, brotherhood," he said. "Sometimes that's bigger than any record because people come to look for separation. But I think we'll give them the glue."

Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, an exotic wildlife preserve owner who gained notoriety on the Netflix series "Tiger King," pleaded guilty Monday to animal trafficking and money laundering, the U.S. Justice Department announced. Antle oversaw the sale or purchase of cheetah cubs, lion cubs, tigers and a juvenile chimpanzee that were all protected as endangered species, according to a Justice Department release. Officials said Antle, 63, tried to hide animal payments as "donations" to his nonprofit organization. "The defendant held himself out as a conservationist, yet repeatedly violated laws protecting endangered animals and then tried to cover up those violations," Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division said in a statement. Antle faces a maximum of five years' imprisonment, fines up to $250,000 and three years of supervised release for each count. He operates Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina and is the founder of a nonprofit registered in the state called the Rare Species Fund. Investigators found evidence that Antle and a co-conspirator had also used cash acquired through the transportation and harboring of immigrants who illegally entered the country.