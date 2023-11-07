Erik Kesting will be

new Ritter & Co. CEO

E. Ritter & Co. of Marked Tree announced Monday a transition to new leadership beginning in 2024 to fulfill its succession plan.

Erik Kesting, president of the company, will become chief executive officer effective Jan. 1 and replace Chip Dickinson. Kesting is a fifth-generation Ritter descendant in the family-owned company.

Kesting joined the management team in May 2023, having served on the board of directors since 2018 and as board chair from February 2020 to May 2023.

"Erik has been closely involved and a key contributor in our most important strategic initiatives," said current Board Chair Julie Abraham.

E. Ritter is parent company of Ritter Agribusiness and Ritter Communications.

-- Andrew Moreau

Southwest looking

at red-eye flights

Southwest Airlines Chief Executive Officer Bob Jordan said "there's a world" where the Dallas-based carrier offers red-eye flights, it's just not quite figured out yet.

Most major U.S. airlines offer red-eye flights, overnight flights that allow passengers to avoid the busy crowds of the airport, while also maximizing time at their destination. Sometimes these flights are cheaper than flying during popular times in the middle of the day. Southwest, however, has not operated red-eye flights for its Boeing 737 fleet.

"It's a logical evolution for us," Jordan told The Dallas Morning News. "We have the aircraft, it's a great way to use an asset that you already have and use it more productively which means more hours in the day. So, we will be doing red-eyes."

Jordan said travelers want to get a "full day in" and then take a red-eye home, an idea he said will work in "certain markets," but is an early idea that Southwest needs to work on.

And it could be an option come 2026 when DFW International Airport's Terminal F is finished. Maybe not so much at Dallas Love Field, where there is a voluntary quiet period after 11 p.m. for takeoffs.

At the Skift Aviation Forum on Nov. 1, Jordan told attendees that Southwest is looking at options for a "modest presence" at DFW Airport, where it could possibly expand to DFW's sixth terminal.

-- The Dallas Morning News (TNS)

State index closes

down 11.86 points

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 861.71, down 11.86 points.

"Stocks closed slightly higher on Monday, after last week's strongest move of the year for the S&P 500 on investor hopes that the Federal Reserve is close to or at the point of no longer wanting to raising interest rates," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James and Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.