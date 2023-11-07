BASEBALL

Cubs hire Craig Counsell

The Chicago Cubs hired Manager Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee on Monday, landing the former big leaguer with a record-breaking contract and firing David Ross in a tandem of surprising moves. The 53-year-old Counsell became the majors' highest paid manager with a five-year contract worth more than $40 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms weren't announced. Ross, 46, went 262-284 in four seasons with Chicago, winning the NL Central in 2020 in his first year in charge. He also was a beloved backup catcher for the Cubs when they won the 2016 World Series in a historic moment for the franchise. Chicago was in position for an NL wild card this year before stumbling in September. It went 83-79 after finishing under .500 in the previous two seasons.

Mendoza moves to Mets

The New York Mets are hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as their manager, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the move had not been announced. Mendoza spent the past four seasons across town as Aaron Boone's bench coach with the Yankees. He replaces Buck Showalter, fired by the Mets at the end of last season after holding the job for two years. It's the first high-profile hire by new Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, who took over his hometown team early last month. Mendoza, who turns 44 this month, has managed in the Venezuelan Winter League but never above Class A in the minors. He takes over a Mets team that finished fourth in the NL East this season at 75-87, which was 29 games behind first-place Atlanta, despite having the highest payroll in major league history under owner Steve Cohen.

Vogt named Guardians' skipper

The Guardians replaced the winningest manager in club history with one who has never filled out a lineup card. After an extensive search that began with over 45 candidates, Cleveland chose Stephen Vogt, a journeyman catcher with no managerial experience, to take over for Terry Francona, the team's beloved manager for 11 seasons who recently stepped down. Vogt, who only retired as a player in 2022 before spending a season as Seattle's bullpen coach, is getting a three-year contract with the Guardians. Although the 39-year-old Vogt has never led a club, he's long aspired to be a manager. He checked every box for the Guardians, who were not only charmed by Vogt's outgoing personality but impressed by his varied baseball background.

Yankees cut pitcher German

Domingo German became a free agent Monday when he refused an outright assignment to the minor leagues from the New York Yankees, five months after he pitched Major League Baseball's 24th perfect game and three months after he entered alcohol abuse treatment. German pitched the perfect game at Oakland on June 28, part of a season in which he went 5-7 with a 4.56 ERA in 19 starts and one relief appearance. His season ended Aug. 2, when he was placed on the restricted list two days before his 31st birthday. The Yankees said they made the move as he was entering treatment. German is 31-28 with a 4.41 ERA in 89 starts and 23 relief appearances over six seasons. He would have been eligible for salary arbitration had he remained on the roster.

Wacha becomes a free agent

The San Diego Padres on Monday declined their two-year, $32 million option on right-hander Michael Wacha, who then declined his one-year, $6.5 million option and became a free agent. The 32-year-old Wacha went 14-4 with a 3.22 ERA over 24 starts in his 11th big league season but also missed time with a shoulder injury. He joined the Padres as a free agent from Boston. He's also pitched for Tampa Bay, the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals.

FOOTBALL

Giants' QB out for season

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is going to miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee, marking the second time in three years he's been sidelined by an injury. Jones had an MRI on Monday and it showed the season-ending injury, Coach Brian Daboll confirmed. The sixth pick in the 2019 draft missed the final six games of the '21 season with a neck injury. A 26-year-old who signed a four-year, $160 million contract in March, Jones was hurt on a non-contact play in the first half of Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Gruden's court date postponed

The Nevada Supreme Court has pushed back to Jan. 10 the date for oral arguments in a contract interference and conspiracy lawsuit filed against the NFL by former Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden. Postponement of the hearing, originally scheduled for today, came at the request of attorneys for who cited a scheduling conflict. Lawyers for neither side responded to email messages Monday about the schedule change. The league wants the court to reverse a state court judge's decisions in May 2022 letting Gruden's lawsuit proceed and not to order out-of-court talks that could be overseen by Commissioner Roger Goodell. Gruden accuses the league of improperly leaking racist, sexist and homophobic emails that Gruden sent when he was an ESPN announcer to force him to resign from the Raiders in 2021.

Vikings lose RB Akers

Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers ruptured his left Achilles tendon in another blow to a banged-up offense, a season-ending injury confirmed Monday by Coach Kevin O'Connell. Akers was hurt Sunday in the win at Atlanta, where he had eight carries for 25 yards. Acquired Sept. 20 in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, Akers had 138 yards on 38 attempts plus 11 receptions for 70 yards in six games for the Vikings. He has one of Minnesota's two rushing touchdowns this season. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs had one against the Falcons. Alexander Mattison remained the starter after Akers arrived, but the fourth-year player provided a useful complement to the powerful Mattison with a quicker burst at the line of scrimmage. Regardless of who's running the ball, the blocking has been a major problem for the Vikings this season. They're 27th in the NFL with an average of 3.7 yards per rush.

Former Tar Heels coach dies

Carl Torbush, a defensive specialist who succeeded Mack Brown as North Carolina's head football coach after Brown's first tenure and later coached at East Tennessee State, has died. He was 72. ETSU said Monday that Torbush died Sunday. It didn't provide a cause of death. Torbush ascended from Tar Heels defensive coordinator to head coach after Brown departed for Texas in December 1997 and guided them to a 42-3 Gator Bowl rout of Virginia Tech to cap an 11-1 season. UNC was 7-5 the next year with a Las Vegas Bowl victory and Torbush was let go after the 2000 campaign with a 17-18 record. His career record was 31-48, including 11-22 at ETSU from 2015-17 and 3-8 at Louisiana Tech in 1987.

HOCKEY

Ex-player sues Blackhawks

A former hockey player in the Chicago Blackhawks organization has alleged in a lawsuit the team's former video coach sexually assaulted him during the 2009-10 season and the Blackhawks responded inadequately to his complaint because it didn't want a disruption during its Stanley Cup run. The Chicago Tribune reported Sunday the law firm of Romanucci & Blandin filed the lawsuit Thursday on behalf of their client, listed as "John Doe," in Cook County Circuit Court. The Associated Press was unable to reach a representative from the law firm. The newspaper reported the plaintiff was a member of the Blackhawks' "Black Aces" squad, which was made up of minor-league players who traveled with the NHL team during the playoffs to fill in in case of injuries. One of the player's "Black Aces" teammates was Kyle Beach, who reached a settlement with the Blackhawks in December 2021 after alleging he was sexually assaulted by then-video coach Brad Aldrich. The lawsuit filed last week raises similar allegations against Aldrich and said the Blackhawks showed "utter indifference and/or conscious disregard for the safety of its employees, including John Doe."