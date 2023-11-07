Oregon State rallies to beat UAPB in women's basketball





Midway through Monday night's season-opener in Corvallis, Ore., the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff seemed destined for a statement victory to open women's basketball season.

The halftime lead didn't last as Oregon State rallied in the third quarter to drop UAPB 85-74.

UAPB (0-1) led 46-33 after leading most of the first half.

Oregon State (1-0) outscored the Lady Lions 30-9 in the third quarter to retake the lead and held on to win at home.

Zaay Green scored a game-high 26 points. Coriah Bech scored 16, and Demetria Shephard added 11.

For Oregon State, Raegan Beers scored 19, with three teammates also surpassing 10.

Midway through the first quarter, UAPB took a 9-7 lead after a Green 3-pointer. The Lady Lions did not trail again in the first half and led by as much as 34-17 in the second quarter.

With 3:34 to play in the third quarter, AJ Marotte scored a layup to give the Beavers their first lead since 7-6. Jelissa Reese brought UAPB within a point in the fourth quarter when her layup made it 75-74, but OSU scored the final 10 points to pull away, aided by a technical foul called against Green with 1:18 to play.

UAPB will remain in Oregon to face the University of Oregon on Wednesday.



