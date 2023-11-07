Other Days

100 years ago

Nov. 7, 1923

More than 6,000 school children will march in the Armistice Day parade, according to plans perfected at a meeting of the School Parade Committee and principals, with R.C. Hall, superintendent of school, yesterday morning at the School Board rooms. All children from the fourth grade through the high school will assemble at their various schools as usual Monday morning and will be converted by special cars from these points to the point where they will join the parade.

50 years ago

Nov. 7, 1973

The Arkansas Arts Center will exhibit for a month starting Nov. 15, 150 pieces of Chinese gold, silver and porcelain from the Carl Kempe Collection at Stockholm, Sweden. The costly collection is being circulated under heavy security, with two security guards accompanying it as it travels on two separate airplanes. The Art Center's own security staff will guard the exhibition while it is at Little Rock. Kempe began his collection in the early 1930s, starting first with polychrome 18th Century porcelains. But he began concentrating on monochrome stone ward and porcelains mainly of the Sung Dynasty (960-1279)and later of the Yuan Ming and Ching Dynasties.

25 years ago

Nov. 7, 1998

WASHINGTON -- Flanked by members of the Little Rock Nine and backed by the voices of a high school choir, President Clinton signed legislation Friday designating Little Rock's Central High School a national historic site. The bill signing, which came just before the president left for Arkansas, capped an emotional and exuberant White House ceremony attended by six of the nine students whom Clinton said "broke through the doors of apartheid" to integrate Central High in 1957.

10 years ago

Nov. 7, 2013

The Arkansas Department of Education has designated nine Arkansas public schools as "exemplary" because of high achievement or significant achievement gains by their students on state exams last spring. The schools announced Wednesday were: Brookland Elementary in the Brookland School District; Haas Hall Academy open-enrollment charter school in Fayetteville; Smackover Elementary School; Marvin Primary School in the Mulberry School District; East Junior High in the West Memphis School District; Newport Junior High; Des Arc Elementary; Wilson Elementary in the Little Rock School District; and Helen Tyson Middle School in the Springdale School District. Brookland Elementary and Haas Hall earned an exemplary designation in the state's school accountability system for their students' high scores. Smackover Elementary was recognized for its achievement gains or growth.