Panthers vs. Bears Week 10 Odds, Best Bets and Predictions

View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Two of the worst teams in the league kick off Week 10 in prime time when the Bears (2–7) host the Panthers (1–7) on Thursday Night Football.

Chicago and Carolina are forever linked by their offseason trade, which sent the No. 1 pick to the Panthers, who then selected quarterback Bryce Young, in exchange for a haul of picks and receiver D.J. Moore. Youngs struggles this season have been well-documented, especially when compared to the play of No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud. Moore has fared better in the Windy City, though his quarterback Justin Fields (thumb) hasnt played since Week 6 and his numbers have dipped as a result.

Fields, who is currently listed as questionable, could make his return Thursday. Coincidentally, his last healthy start was a Thursday night game a month ago against the Commanders, which the Bears won 40–20. If he cant go, Tyson Bagent will be under center again for Chicago.

The Bears are 3.5-point home favorites over the Panthers, according to SI Sportsbook. Its their first time giving points since Week 1 when they lost to the Packers 38–20 as a one-point favorite. The total is set at 38.5 points, which is tied for the second-lowest over/under of the week.

Panthers vs. Bears Odds and Game Info

Moneyline: Panthers (+145) | Bears (-188)

Spread: CAR +3.5 (-118) | CHI -3.5 (-110)

Total: 38.5 — Over (-118) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Thursday, Nov. 9, 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video

Panthers vs. Bears Best Bet: Over 38.5 (-110)

Cole Kmet scored two touchdowns in Week 8 and looks to keep his TD streak alive with Justin Fields back under-center in Week 9. Jamie Sabau/USA TODAY Sports

Carolina and Chicago Key Stats and Fun Facts:

The Bears currently own the No. 2 (via the Panthers) and No. 3 (their own) picks in the 2024 draft.

Carolina is 0–4 on the road this season with an average margin of defeat of 15.8 points.

At 1–6–1, Panthers have the worst record against the spread in the NFL. Chicago isnt much better at 3–5–1.

Carolina upset Houston 15–13 two weeks ago to log its first win of the year but got right back to losing Sunday against Indianapolis. Young threw a season-high three interceptions, two of which were returned by Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II for touchdowns in a 27–13 defeat.

Adam Thielen, the teams leading receiver, was limited to 29 yards, his fewest since Week 1. Carolina did have some success on the ground as Young made a few plays with his legs and Miles Sanders was effective, albeit on limited carries.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Get up to $100 from SI Sportsbook in Colorado, Michigan and Virginia

Bet $5 on DraftKings and get $200 in Bonus Bets if not in those states

View the original article to see embedded media.

Carolina managed just 13 points against a Carolina defense that surrendered 37-plus points in the previous three weeks. The Panthers are up against a similar degree of difficulty this week against a Chicago defense that allows the fourth-most points (26.9) and fifth-most passing passing yards per game (256.9). The onus is on Young to take advantage of that matchup and cut down on his turnovers.

The Bears have struggled on offense ever since Fields went down. Bagent has twice as many interceptions (six) as passing touchdowns (three) but he has exhibited some mobility, including a season-high 70 rushing yards last week in a 24–17 loss to the Saints. Chicago managed to move the ball on the ground against New Orleans by leaning on D'Onta Foreman, who gained 83 yards on 20 carries, but five lost turnovers was too much to overcome on the road.

The over is 6–3 this season for the Bears, in large part due to their disastrous defense. But before Fields went down Chicago broke 20 points three times, something its only done once since. The Panthers allow the second-most points per game in the NFL (28.3), though their over hit rate is not as high (3–5).

If Fields is out there, expect the Bears to have some success on offense against one of the worst run defenses in the league. And if hes not, Foreman and Roschon Johnson should still be able to get downhill against Carolina and take some pressure off Bagent.

There have been fewer than 39 points scored in only one Chicago game all season. On the other hand thats happened four times for the Panthers, but theres potential for Young to have a bounce back game against a porous pass defense.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.