Pedestrian killed in Little Rock hit-and-run

An unidentified driver struck and killed a pedestrian on 28th Street in Little Rock on Tuesday morning before fleeing the scene, a preliminary fatality report from police states.
Frederick Johnson, 52, of Little Rock was crossing 28th Street near the intersection with Fair Park Boulevard when he was hit by a Toyota and killed, according to the report.
The driver of the Toyota, who had not been identified Tuesday afternoon, left the scene, the report states.
