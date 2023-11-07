Sections
Pedestrian killed in Little Rock hit-and-run

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 4:46 p.m.

An unidentified driver struck and killed a pedestrian on 28th Street in Little Rock on Tuesday morning before fleeing the scene, a preliminary fatality report from police states.

Frederick Johnson, 52, of Little Rock was crossing 28th Street near the intersection with Fair Park Boulevard when he was hit by a Toyota and killed, according to the report.

The driver of the Toyota, who had not been identified Tuesday afternoon, left the scene, the report states.

