RAZORBACKS REPORT: Braxton’s strip TD tied Hogs for FBS lead

FAYETTEVILLE -- Freshman Jaylon Braxton's ball-hawking strip return defensive touchdown was the fourth of the year for the University of Arkansas, which vaulted the Razorbacks into a tie for the FBS lead.

Braxton grabbed the ball away from Florida receiver Ricky Pearsall near the Arkansas sideline and raced it back 33 yards for a touchdown on the Gators' first play on offense to give Arkansas a 14-0 lead less than 4 minutes into the game.

Braxton joined linebackers Brad Spence and Antonio Grier and defensive back Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson in scoring defensive touchdowns this season, the most for Arkansas since the 2016 team had four interception return scores.

Arkansas joined fellow SEC members Kentucky and Tennessee, Michigan and Ohio State of the Big Ten, Kansas and Notre Dame as the only FBS teams with four defensive scores.

Spence started the pick-six parade with an 85-yard return in the season-opening 56-13 win over Western Carolina. Antonio Grier had one the following week, a 25-yarder in a 28-7 win over Kent State.

Three games later, Johnson opened the second half by picking off a Max Johnson bubble screen and bringing it back 20 yards for a touchdown during a 34-22 loss to Texas A&M.

Tube talk

Arkansas will host Florida International at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18 in a game that will be televised by ESPNU, the league office announced on Monday.

The Razorbacks are 1-0 against the Panthers, notching a 58-10 win in 2007.

The Razorbacks will play their final two SEC games at 3 p.m., on Saturday against Auburn on SEC Network and on Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving, on CBS.

Coach Sam Pittman called 3 p.m. kickoffs an ideal time.

"Fans can have a great experience, a true experience, and get home at a decent hour or whatever," Pittman said. "It's the greatest time if you win.

"You're kind of conditioned because 3 is when practice starts, a little later but you're in there with meetings and all of that kind of stuff so it kind of correlates with what you do every single day."

Top players

After watching opposing players land conference player of the week honors following six consecutive losses, the Razorbacks cleaned up in that department on Monday.

Arkansas landed a school-record four players on the SEC players of the week roster after notching their first win in seven weeks with a 39-36 overtime triumph at Florida.

Defensive backs Jaylon Braxton and Lorando Johnson, center Beaux Limmer and kicker Cam Little all pulled down league honors.

Johnson, a junior defensive back who played corner and "Hog" against Florida, was SEC co-defensive player of the week with Ole Miss linebacker John Saunders after notching 5 tackles, including 2 for losses of 3 yards, and 1 pass breakup.

The fifth-year senior Limmer was named offensive lineman of the week after helping the Hogs amass a season-high 481 total yards and 226 rushing yards.

The junior Little was co-special teams player of the week with Georgia kicker Peyton Woodring after making 4 of 5 field goals, including a 49-yarder with 44 seconds remaining to tie the game at 33-33.

Braxton was named co-freshman of the week after notching four tackles and scoring a touchdown on his 33-yard strip and fumble return in the first quarter.

Substitution rule

Sam Pittman said he had a conversation with the SEC office regarding two plays in the Razorbacks' win at Florida: the forward-process whistle that negated a forced fumble by Jaylon Braxton in the fourth quarter and the administration of the chaotic scene before a Florida "spike" late in regulation.

Pittman took exception to the ruling of a whistle stopping the play when Braxton stripped the ball away from Trey Wilson, with Arkansas safety Alfahiym Walcott recovering. A Florida player came into the play late and smashed into the pile, causing Wilson to still be moving as Braxton pried the ball free.

"On the situation where they ruled ... no longer advancing the football, my only thing with that was if that's the call then they had another player that came in and wiped out everybody," Pittman said. "In my opinion, that should be a 15-yard penalty after the play is dead. So I didn't think it could be one or the other. It's either our ball or they've got a 15-yard penalty after the play is dead."

Pittman also thought officials should have let the clock run out in regulation based on the substitution rule after the Gators started to rush their field goal unit on the field after a completed pass to the Arkansas 21 with 8 seconds remaining. Florida had 19 players on the field at one point before the special teams players rushed back off the field to allow Graham Mertz to spike the ball.

Referee Lee Hedrick flagged Florida for an illegal substitution but did not conduct the run off because he said the penalty would not require the clock to stop. Pittman argued the substitution rule should have allowed Arkansas to sub in players during the scramble. Arkansas linebacker Jordan Crook was running on the field when the Mertz spike play took place.

"They made a mistake," Pittman said. "They didn't go into substitution protocol. In my opinion, if they would have, they had 8 seconds to get there. Basically to get their field goal unit off the field, get their team on the field, give us three seconds before we have to substitute, those eight seconds are gone, and honestly that field goal attempt should have never been attempted."

Florida was penalized five yards for the illegal substitution before kicker Trey Smack missed a 44-yard field goal try with four seconds left.

"Luckily, justice was served on that one," Pittman said.

Faces over funds

Coach Sam Pittman has been fairly vocal during recent weeks about why he coaches, how important it is to win for the state of Arkansas and understanding the pressure on him to get the season turned around.

After Saturday's 39-36 win at Florida, a first for the program, he delved into that area again.

"That's why you do it, to see the looks on the kids' faces after a game like that," Pittman said. "I love money, I like all kinds of stuff, but I like seeing them kids happy way more than I like anything else, as far as football goes."

Happy homecoming

At least one Florida alumnus was happy after Arkansas outlasted the Gators at The Swamp.

Arkansas right guard Josh Braun graduated from Florida last year after playing in 26 games over three seasons for the Gators.

The redshirt junior left Florida seven games into last season then eventually transferred.

"It was really special," Coach Sam Pittman said of what winning at Florida meant to Braun. "I mean, he came up to me and thanked me. I don't know why. There would have been other people that would have took him too, but he thanked me and then as I'm walking to the bus, his dad [Mike] made a special effort to come talk to me.

"Then I saw his mother [Karen] as well, his wife [Azucena]. His dad said some awful nice things, but it doesn't really have a lot to do with me. We gave him an opportunity and he's used it. I was really happy for him."

Braun, a nine-game starter for the Hogs, played his prep ball at Suwanee High in Live Oak, Fla., about 65 miles north of the Florida campus in Gainesville.

Braun, who had been committed to Georgia when Pittman was the Bulldogs' offensive line coach, switched to Florida after Pittman took the Arkansas job.

Veterans Day

The Arkansas-Auburn game will be played on Veterans Day.

"I've lost uncles and cousins in the war and it's just unbelievable what the [armed services] people in our country have done to fight for our freedom and our safety," Sam Pittman said. "We should want to honor them as best that we can.

"It will mean quite a bit for our team to do that on Veterans Day."