Ready for Battle

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas basketball team's winning streak in home season openers hit the half-century mark.

The No. 14 Razorbacks beat Alcorn State 93-59 on Monday night in Walton Arena for Arkansas' 50th consecutive home-opening victory since Western Kentucky beat the Razorbacks 102-100 in Barnhill Arena on Dec. 3,1973.

Arkansas' victory streak in home openers includes a 31-0 record in Walton Arena.

It was the start of Eric Musselman's fifth season as the Razorbacks' coach and his record improved to 95-42. He's 9-0 in home openers at Nevada and Arkansas.

"I told the team before the game, somebody's getting beat tonight across the country," Musselman said in his postgame press conference a few minutes before James Madison upset No. 4 Michigan State 79-76 in overtime. "So you've got to have great respect for who you play every night.

"Alcorn State, I would be shocked if they don't have a heck of a year in the SWAC. I really would. They're well-coached. They mix up their defenses, they're scrappy and they play hard."

The Razorbacks were in control throughout the game, but things got somewhat chippy in the second half when Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile was ejected for coming off the bench onto the court, Alcorn State guard Willie Anderson was called for two flagrant fouls and Musselman drew technical foul.









Senior guard Khalif Battle, who led Arkansas with 21 points in 19 minutes off the bench, smiled when asked about some of the intense moments in the second half.

"You should come to our practices," Battle said.

Razorbacks senior forward Jalen Graham said when plays are happening in the flow of the game, it's not always easy to take in what's happening.

"But looking back at it, yeah, it was a dog fight," Graham said. "But we expected that.

"It's the SEC, so there's going to be a lot more games like that. So we prepared, and we've got guys stepping up."

Musselman was called for a technical foul by official Will Howard with 4:51 left in the second half for protesting a foul called on Jeremiah Davenport on a basket by Jeremiah Gambrell.

It was the 15th technical foul called on Musselman as Arkansas' coach. He picked up the technicals in 13 games, including drawing two when he was ejected against Missouri during the 2020-21 season and Oklahoma during the 2021-22 season.

"I'm surprised I got a 'T,' " Musselman said in a hoarse voice as his press conference ended. "I didn't think the guy could hear me."

Brazile was automatically ejected with 10:48 left in the second half when came off the bench after Anderson was called for a flagrant one foul when he grabbed Battle on a drive.

Battle hit both free throws resulting from the flagrant foul to put the Razorbacks ahead 70-39.

Anderson was called for another flagrant one foul with 2:02 left and Joseph Pinion hit two free throws for an 89-56 Arkansas lead.

The Razorbacks led for 39:41, shot 50.9% from the field (28 of 54), including 40% on three-pointers, hit 25 of 37 free throws and outrebounded the Braves 44-26. They also forced 16 turnovers and held Alcorn State to 41.7% shooting (20 of 51).

"We talked before the game about how we knew we were going to have a great student section, which it was," Musselman said. "And how do we get the students back for Friday, and the following Monday [for the next two games].

"You've got to do it by taking care of business. Playing the right way, playing hard. I thought we did all those things for the most part."

Junior guard Tramon Mark scored 16 points for the Razorbacks in 21 minutes and Brazile had 13 points and 6 rebounds in 22 minutes.

Graham, who didn't play in Arkansas' two exhibition games because of back spasms, had 8 points and 8 rebounds in 14 minutes.

Razorbacks senior guard El Ellis had 8 points and 4 assists in 21 minutes and senior guard Davonte "Devo" Davis had 5 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds without a turnover in 24 minutes.

"I thought across the board, Devo played really well," Musselman said. "Made some great passes.

"The most important thing is Devo didn't have a turnover."

Arkansas shot 59.3% (16 of 27) in taking a 46-22 halftime lead.

Senior guard Byron Joshua led Alcorn State with 12 points.

In addition to No. 4 Michigan State, which lost in overtime 79-76 to James Madison, other upset results from the opening day of college basketball included Abilene Christian winning 64-59 at Oklahoma State and McNeese State winning 76-65 at VCU.

"Like Coach was saying, there's going to be a good team that loses to [an underdog]," Graham said. "I'm glad it's not us.

"It feels good to win the way we did. We're supposed to do that. We've got to build off that and keep going."