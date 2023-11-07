Pulaski County repeat offender pleads guilty to firearm charge

A Pulaski County woman with numerous felony convictions is facing a potential life sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty Monday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Crystal Denise Deleon, 40, of Jacksonville, was indicted on the charge in March by a federal grand jury in Little Rock. Deleon, who has a record of felony offenses that date back to 2004, is currently incarcerated at the Arkansas Department of Corrections Wrightsville Women’s Unit following her arrest on the gun charge on Sept. 6, 2022, while she was on parole for a 2014 conviction on kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.

U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky explained to Deleon that although the statutory maximum sentence for the offense is 15 years in prison, her criminal history could expose her to being sentenced under the Armed Career Criminal Act, which carries a minimum statutory sentence of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison.

According to the ADC website, Deleon entered the Wrightsville Women’s Unit on April 8, 2015, after being sentenced to two concurrent 10-year sentences and was paroled on July 27, 2021. Following her Sept. 6, 2022, arrest, Deleon was returned to prison for violating her parole.

In addition, Deleon has a 2012 conviction for terroristic threatening, a 2007 conviction for residential burglary, a 2007 conviction for possession of firearms by certain persons and theft by receiving, a 2006 conviction for theft by receiving, and a 2004 conviction for residential burglary and theft of property. All of Deleon’s prior convictions were in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

Escorted into court Monday afternoon, Deleon was seated with her attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Alex Betton.

After explaining the charges against her and the statutory penalties associated with the offense, Rudofsky explained the advisory sentencing guidelines used to calculate an advisory sentencing range. Regarding the Armed Career Criminal Act, Rudofsky said that could significantly alter the advisory guideline calculation and said, should it be learned at sentencing the Armed Career Criminal Act does apply, she would not be allowed to withdraw her guilty plea. He also said that any estimate of what her guideline sentencing range might be at that point could be far from accurate.

“You need to take that with a huge grain of salt and understand it’s just a guess,” Rudofsky said.

Outlining the facts Deleon had agreed to plead to, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Morgan said that on Sept. 6, 2022, Little Rock police stopped a pickup truck that had been reported stolen.

“Crystal Deleon was the driver and the sole occupant,” Morgan said. “She exited the truck at LRPD’s request and promptly advised officers she was armed.” A search of her person, Morgan said, turned up a Taurus 9mm pistol. At the time of her arrest, Morgan said, Deleon had at least three prior convictions, “for offenses committed on occasions different from one another.” “Which is a roundabout way of saying on different days,” Morgan added.

“If you can go back with me in your head,” Rudofsky asked Deleon, “to the mom e n t b e fo re yo u we re stopped by police, at that point did you know you had been previously convicted of a crime subject to a term of imprisonment more than a year?” “ Ye s s i r,” D e l e o n a n - swered.

Rudofsky then asked Morgan if, for the purposes of the Armed Career Criminal Act, would Deleon need to articulate her knowledge of her prior convictions, “on three different days.” “Does she have to have been previously and knowingly been convicted of three of these things on different occasions or is that just a … it doesn’t matter if she knew it or not, it just matters that she was?” he asked.

“For [18 USC §] 924(g) and for ACCA purposes,” Morgan replied, “it’s sufficient that you understood yourself to be a prohibited person.” After accepting Deleon’s guilty plea, Rudofsky asked about her custody status.

“I’m going to work with the [U.S.] marshal’s office,” Betton said. “She wants to remain in federal custody throughout this process.” “I just want to make sure we’re not in a situation where she’s in state custody and somehow there’s some gap between getting out of state custody and making sure she’s in federal custody,” Rudofsky said. “I guess what I’m trying to say is I don’t want Ms. Deleon in the free world at this point.” “I don’t think that’s an issue,” Betton said. “She has a federal detainer on her.” “We never took up the issue of bond because it was moot,” Morgan said, “so if for some reason, to everyone’s great surprise her state time, she were to flatten before sentencing I think the detainer would kick in and we would have occasion to visit it in court over here before anyone would let her out.” Betton said Deleon has a parole hearing coming up Nov. 27, at which time, he said, she would learn if she will have to serve more time in state custody or if she would be eligible for release on the parole violation.

Deleon will be sentenced on the federal gun charge at a later date following completion of a pre-sentencing report by the U.S. Probation Office.



