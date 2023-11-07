Revived downtown ambassador program to launch this week in Little Rock

A revived downtown ambassador program will launch this week, members of the Little Rock Board of Directors were told during a meeting on Tuesday.

The program will be operated by Louisville, Ky.-based Block by Block.

City board members in July authorized a contract with the firm for up to $500,000 for an initial one-year term, with the cost to be split between the city and the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Jake White, a project manager with Block by Block, told city board members on Tuesday that the services provided by ambassadors will include safety patrols, litter removal, graffiti abatement and health and welfare checks.

Ambassadors will serve on two teams dedicated to hospitality and cleaning, respectively, according to White.

Starting Wednesday, ambassadors will tour the downtown area to learn about the city. The program will be fully operational by Saturday, White said.

A cleaning team will work starting at 5 a.m. from Monday to Friday while regular operations of the ambassador program will run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, he said.

A total of eight ambassadors will work in the winter, according to White. The number will increase to 10 beginning in April for the summer period, he said.

A local nonprofit, the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, previously operated a downtown ambassador program from 2017 to 2021.