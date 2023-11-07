SAU to get help from search firm to find next president

The Southern Arkansas University board of trustees voted Tuesday evening to get help from a search firm to help the university find its next president.

The board met in executive session prior to the vote to discuss personnel changes following the pending departure of Trey Berry, who will become the next chancellor Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, effective Jan. 1.

After the executive session, SAU trustee Nate Evers of El Dorado made the motion "to request a proposal from a search firm to hire SAU's next president," according to a news release from SAU in Magnolia. Trustee Monty Harrington of Magnolia seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.

Erica Woods, board chairperson, who is from Little Rock, said that no further action would be taken at this time.

SAU said Tuesday evening it is committed to maintaining transparency throughout the process of interviewing and hiring the next university president and that updates will be provided regarding the search.