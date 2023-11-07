Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Maurice Breen, 56, of 16058 Rock Dell Hollow Road in Gravette, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated residential burglary and aggravated assault. Breen was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

Donny McCandless, 40, of 3690 Arkansas 88 East in Mena, was arrested Monday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. McCandless was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Greenland

Alisa Blankenship, 55, of 2730 Brookside St. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with delivery of drugs. Blankenship was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Prairie Grove

Jeremiah Weber, 19, of 803 Hindman Drive in Prairie Grove, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Weber was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Springdale

Leonardo Medina, 34, of 1907 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with rape, sexually grooming a child and introducing a controlled substance into the body of another person. Medina was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Tontitown

Jon Thompson, 40, of 263 Fiori St. in Tontitown, was arrested Friday in connection with false imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a minor, interference with custody and possession of body armor. Thompson was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.