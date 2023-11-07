State Rep. Flowers to seek mayor spot





Vivian Flowers won't seek reelection to the Arkansas House of Representatives and instead will run for mayor of the city of Pine Bluff.

Flowers made her announcement Monday in a news release.

"I have worked hard to really serve the people of Pine Bluff as a state legislator, and I will keep working the same way as mayor by continuing to be accessible and listen to the people, by working with the business community to streamline red tape and optimize customer service throughout our city departments, to seek out and reward dedicated city workers from the bottom up, and by seeking the most efficient solutions to our challenges," she said.

She was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2014.

"As a legislator, Flowers has been an unapologetically proud and strong voice for Pine Bluff and for the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff (UAPB), while securing and advocating for resources for both," according to the release.

Flowers helped secure grant funding for the Pine Bluff Aquatic Center, as well as passed legislation that established the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Highway and obtained permanent placement of the Arkansas Entertainment Hall of Fame exhibit and fundraiser in Pine Bluff, according to the release.

Flowers worked successfully with other members of the Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus to ensure funding for the UAPB 1890 state match and is currently working to address the historic underfunding recently highlighted in national coverage bringing federal attention to the issue, according to the release.

Flowers is an inaugural graduate of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, and earned bachelor's degrees in political science and professional technical writing from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

"My public service background didn't begin at the Clinton School; it is rooted in Pine Bluff, my birthplace and my home," Flowers said. "I love Pine Bluff and was proud to serve on the Pine Bluff Historic District Commission for many years, where I learned so much about why our historic structures and our local history are so integrally tied to development, to housing and to tourism."

Flowers' support for historic preservation tax credits, fair housing, education and health policies are tied to her advocacy for economic development in Pine Bluff and other southeast Arkansas cities in dire need of more state support and regionalized local leadership, according to the release.

She has been a recipient of local, state and national legislative awards for her leadership and legislative work at the forefront and behind the scenes of numerous issues. She has sponsored and co-sponsored dozens of bills that have passed into law, and others that did not pass but elevated public discourse and awareness.

"Transparent and accountable government has also been at the forefront of Flowers' service and advocacy. From serving on the Common Cause Board as a college student and young adult to passing legislation that expanded public transparency in 2019, she has demonstrated a solid commitment to government that is responsive, transparent and accountable," according to the release.

A fifth generation Arkansan, she is the daughter of Dr. John A. Flowers Sr. and Mary Flowers and granddaughter of the late Dr. Cleon A. Flowers and Martha Flowers. She is a member of St. John AME Church, and is a lifetime member of the Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP.

The Preferential Primary Election will be held on March 5, 2024.



