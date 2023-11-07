State using hydroacoustics to aid in counting Beaver Lake sport fish





Technology used in the study of ocean marine life has found its way to Arkansas Game and Fish Commission biologists to help them keep game fish healthy.

Game and Fish is in the third year of a study on Beaver and DeGray lakes using hydroacoustics in combination with tried-and-true sampling methods of electrofishing and trawling to determine the status of the forage base in the two lakes, said Sam Lusk, a Game and Fish biologist.

The method of how sport fish populations have been studied in the past has been "flipped on its head" with hydroacoustics and studying forage, Lusk said. The work was more reactive in observing a sport fish's condition and growth.

"When we saw problems, the problem was already there," Lusk said.

This approach starts closer to the lower end of the food chain. Shad make up those meals in the middle of a large lake for bass and other sport fish.

"When we think about how they do these large fishery assessments of the ocean, a lot of what they are doing is hydroacoustics. Over the years, they've really developed some incredibly powerful software that can take the information you collect from doing hydroacoustics and give you an idea of how many fish you actually went over while you're doing your sampling. It is being adapted to large inland lakes"

Lusk said the hydroacoustics' transducer is similar to the fish-finder technology the average angler might possess, only this is research-grade equipment. The hydroacoustics show schools of shad at varying depths below the boat as it passes over the fish. What it doesn't show is the species composition. That's where the electrofishing or trawling for samples comes in.

The electrofishing provided them with the "ground truth" to what they were seeing through the hydroacoustics information, Lusk said.

"It gives us a more holistic view of what the forage base looks like," he said of the electrofishing component. "It is primarily threadfin shad? Is it gizzard shad? Are we seeing multiple different year classes? We want to see that we're getting a bunch of different spawns, which is what we have here."



