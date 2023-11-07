Stock market opens the week with mixed finish

NEW YORK -- U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed finish Monday as Wall Street's recent wild moves calmed a bit.

The S&P 500 added 7.64 points, or 0.2%, to 4,365.98, even though the majority of stocks within it and across Wall Street weakened. The index was coming off its best week of the year, which came on the heels of several months of sharp losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.54, or 0.1%, to 34,095.86 and the Nasdaq composite gained 40.50, or 0.3%, to 13,518.78.

The flashpoint for the stock market's movements in both directions has been what the bond market is doing, and it regressed Monday after its own extreme moves.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.64%. That's up from 4.57% late Friday, but it's still below the perch above 5% that it reached last month, its highest level since 2007. High yields hurt prices for stocks and other investments, while slowing the economy and raising the pressure on the financial system.

The upcoming week looks to have fewer big events on the calendar that could shake financial markets. It's a slower week for corporate profit reports, with roughly 50 companies in the S&P 500 set to reveal how much they earned during the summer. That's down from about 150 a week before.

Constellation Energy rose 6.5% after it reported better results for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

Berkshire Hathaway's Class B stock fell 1.5% after it reported a loss for its latest quarter over the weekend. Much of the loss was because of drops in the value of some of its investments on paper. Looking only at its operating profit, Warren Buffett's company beat analysts' expectations.

Even more companies than usual in the S&P 500 have been beating Wall Street's profit forecasts this reporting season. The index looks to be on pace to deliver its first growth in earnings per share in a year.

"Don't worry," strategists at Bank of America, led by Savita Subramanian, wrote in a Bank of America global research report. "Earnings were fine."

Trading of WeWork's stock was halted amid speculation about its financial health. It's plunged 98.5% this year to less than $1.

The events with perhaps the most potential to shake markets this upcoming week are speeches on the schedule by officials from the Federal Reserve.

Last week, the Fed held its main interest rate steady for a second-straight time, leaving it at its highest level since 2001. It's increased its federal funds rate from nearly zero in hopes of getting inflation under control.

Perhaps more important for markets, Fed Chair Jerome Powell also hinted that a swift rise in Treasury yields since the summer -- and the tumult that created in financial markets -- could act as substitutes for further rate increases if they remain "persistent." That's because they could be slowing the economy and putting downward pressure on the economy by themselves.

A report from the Federal Reserve on Monday said significant numbers of loan officers at banks reported tightening their standards to lend money. Many banks cited a less favorable or more uncertain outlook on the economy. A slowdown in lending could tap the brakes further on the economy.

Over the last couple of years, Wall Street has built up hopes several times that cuts to interest rates may be on the horizon, only for them to get dashed by Fed officials pledging to keep them high for a long time to ensure that inflation is muted.

At the end of this week will come a preliminary report showing how much inflation U.S. households are preparing for. Such inflation expectations have been key for the Fed, which fears too-high expectations could trigger a cycle that keeps inflation high.

In the oil market, crude prices gained after Saudi Arabia and Russia reiterated their commitment to maintaining oil supply cuts of more than 1 million barrels per day until the end of the year.

A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude rose 31 cents Monday to settle at $80.82. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 29 cents to $85.18 per barrel.