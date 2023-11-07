Sections
Thursday's speech by president of Rockefeller Foundation postponed

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:04 p.m.
Rajiv Shah, then the administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, speaks at the Donald W. Reynolds Center for Enterprise Development on the campus of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in this Sept. 9, 2013 file photo. Shah went on to become the president of The Rockefeller Foundation. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

A speech by the president of The Rockefeller Foundation in Little Rock this week has been postponed.

Rajiv Shah, president of Foundation, had been scheduled to speak at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock on Thursday to discuss his new book, “Big Bets: How Large-Scale Change Really Happens,” which shares stories from his career, the 110-year history of the Foundation, and how it is realistic to be optimistic about people’s capacity to make large-scale change.

His speech in Little Rock will be rescheduled at a date and time to be announced. Updates will be posted at www.clintonpresidentialcenter.org.



