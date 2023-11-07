Trading halted for shares of WeWork

NEW YORK -- Trading in shares of WeWork was halted Monday as rumors swirl that the office-sharing company, once valued as high as $47 billion, will seek bankruptcy protection.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal and other media outlets reported that WeWork was planning to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as early as this week -- citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

A WeWork spokesperson said last week that the company does not comment on speculation and did not immediately return messages after trading in the company's stock was halted Monday.

Shares of WeWork, which cost more than $400 two years ago, could be had Monday for less than $1.

The specter of bankruptcy has hovered over WeWork for some time. In August, the New York company sounded the alarm over its ability to remain in business. But cracks had begun to emerge several years ago.

WeWork is paying the price for aggressive expansion in its early years. The company went public in October 2021 after its first attempt to do so two years earlier collapsed spectacularly. The debacle led to the ouster of founder and Chief Executive Officer Adam Neumann, whose erratic behavior and exorbitant spending spooked early investors.

Japan's SoftBank stepped in to keep WeWork afloat, acquiring majority control over the company.

Despite efforts to turn the company around since Neumann's departure -- including significant cuts to operating costs and rising revenue -- WeWork has struggled in a commercial real estate market that has been rocked by the rising costs of borrowing money, as well as a shifting dynamic for millions of office workers now checking into their offices remotely.

In September, when WeWork announced plans to renegotiate nearly all of its leases, CEO David Tolley noted that the company's lease liabilities accounted for more than two-thirds of its operating expenses for the second quarter of this year -- remaining "too high" and "dramatically out of step with current market conditions."

Last month, WeWork skipped hefty interest payments -- kicking off a 30-day grace period before an event of default. And last week, WeWork disclosed a forbearance agreement with bondholders that extended negotiations by one week prior to triggering a default.

Early on, WeWork appeared to have a chance to make magic out of its cheap financing and abundant hype.

The company's business model centered on signing multiyear office leases, sprucing up locations with kombucha taps and free yoga sessions, and subleasing space to freelancers and small businesses for as short as a month at a time.

After borrowing billions at low interest rates and scoring equity investments at eye-watering valuations, by 2019 it had become the biggest private occupier of office space in Manhattan and London, operating millions of square feet in dozens of countries.

It looked like investors would clamor for a chance to participate in a proposed initial public offering that year.

But regulatory filings revealed the extent of WeWork's financial missteps: profligate spending and shocking losses.

The pandemic battered the company's business. Customers canceled leases and stopped paying rent as workers stayed home.

Management kept pushing back estimates for profitability as it became apparent workers weren't returning to their offices as quickly as anticipated. Losses from continuing operations totaled $4.6 billion and $2.3 billion in 2021 and 2022.

Information for this article was contributed by Wyatte Grantham-Phillips of The Associated Press and Eliza Ronalds-Hannon and Reshmi Basu of Bloomberg News (WPNS).