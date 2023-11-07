Trump takes witness stand in fraud trial

NEW YORK -- A defiant Donald Trump sparred with a New York judge and slammed the state attorney general suing him Monday, using the witness stand at his civil fraud trial to defend his riches and lash out at a case that imperils his real estate empire.

The former president's barbed testimony spurred the judge to admonish: "This is not a political rally."

Trump's long-awaited testimony about property valuations and financial statements was punctuated by personal jabs at state Judge Arthur Engoron, who he said was biased against him, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, whom he derided as a "political hack." He proudly boasted of his real estate business -- "I'm worth billions of dollars more than the financial statements" -- and disputed claims that he had deceived banks and insurers.

"This is the opposite of fraud," he declared. Referring to James, a Democrat whose office brought the lawsuit, he said, "The fraud is her."

The testy exchanges and frequent rebukes from the judge underscored Trump's unwillingness to adapt his famously freewheeling rhetorical style to a formal courtroom setting governed by rules of evidence and legal protocol. His presence on the stand was a vivid reminder of the legal troubles he faces as he vies to reclaim the White House in 2024.





It also functioned as a campaign platform for the former president and leading Republican presidential candidate to raise anew to supporters his claims of political persecution at the hands of government lawyers and judges.

"People are sick and tired of what's happening. I think it is a very sad day for America," Trump told reporters outside the courtroom after roughly three and a half hours on the stand.

The fraud case doesn't carry the prospect of prison as Trump's upcoming criminal cases do. But its allegations of financial impropriety cut to the very heart of the brand he spent decades crafting. Engoron has already ruled that Trump committed fraud by inflating his financial statements, putting the the ex-president's future control of Trump Tower and his other marquee properties into question.

The non-jury trial addresses other claims in the lawsuit brought by James against Trump, his company and top executives, including his eldest sons. She wants the defendants to fork over what she claims is more than $300 million in ill-gotten gains and to be banned from doing business in New York.

The civil trial is one of numerous legal proceedings facing Trump as he runs for a second term, including federal and state charges accusing him of crimes including illegally hoarding classified documents and scheming to overturn the 2020 presidential election. His legal and political strategies have now become intertwined as he hopscotches between campaign events and court hearings, a schedule that will only intensify once his criminal trials begin.

Trump has been particularly engaged in his fraud trial, aggrieved by the suggestion that he's worth less than he's claimed.

When the judge turned to Trump with a simple request -- "please no speeches" -- his words drew a smirk from the former president, who continued to meander. At one point, Trump interrupted Kevin Wallace, a state lawyer questioning him, with an "Excuse me, sir," so that he could opine about what he would have done had he in fact wanted to inflate the value of his assets.

"The net worth of me was far greater than the financial statements," Trump scolded Wallace, later telling him that he should be "ashamed."

"People like you try to demean me and try to hurt me," Trump told Wallace.

His testimony had gotten off to a contentious start, with the judge turning to Trump's attorney Christopher Kise at one point and saying, "I beseech you to control him if you can. If you can't, I will."

The courtroom at 60 Centre St. had already become a familiar destination for Trump, who spent days over the past month voluntarily seated at the defense table, observing the proceedings. He took the stand once before -- unexpectedly and briefly -- after he was accused of violating a partial gag order. He denied violating the rules, but Engoron disagreed and fined him anyway.

His turn as a witness gave him the biggest opportunity yet to respond to allegations against him.

Summoned by lawyers for the state, Trump repeatedly bristled at the suggestion that he had ever intended to defraud financial institutions. He said that he'd been misquoted or taken too literally in past public comments about his business dealings and his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, and that disclaimers in his financial statements covered any missteps. He returned to a familiar position that no one had been victimized, though state lawyers contend that Trump was able to get lower interest rates and other benefits because of the wealth reflected on his financial statements.

"Not one bank lost money. Not one insurance company lost money," he declared.

Tensions between Engoron and Trump, already on display in recent weeks, when the judge fined him a total of $15,000 for incendiary outside-of-court comments, were evident early on Monday when the ex-president was repeatedly scolded about the length and content of his answers.

Engoron, who determined in a ruling earlier that Trump committed fraud for years while building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame, will decide the non-jury case. He cautioned at one point that he was prepared to draw "negative inferences" against the former president if he failed to rein in his answers.

"I do not want to hear everything this witness has to say. He has a lot to say that has nothing to do with the case or the questions," the judge said.

In a criminal case, a jury or judge cannot hold a defendant's refusal to answer questions against him. But this case is civil, and the rules are different: A judge can make what is called a "negative inference" -- a damning assumption about why a defendant won't answer.

Despite the testy back-and-forth early in the day, Trump was later able to veer into expansive answers without anyone cutting him off, using the opportunity to rail against James, the judge and the proceedings in general.

"I think that she's a political hack, and I think she used this case to try and become governor, and she used it successfully to become attorney general. I think it's a disgrace that this case is going on," Trump said.

Of Engoron, Trump said, "He ruled against me, and he said I was a fraud before he knew anything about me."

James, who was in the courtroom, stared straight ahead at Trump as he spoke and was seen chuckling when Trump suggested she didn't know anything about one of his properties, which is located across the street from her office. Afterward, she told reporters, "He rambled. He hurled insults. But we expected that."

Kise thought otherwise: "In my 33 years, I have not had a witness testify better," he said.

TRUMP'S TESTIMONY

Monday's testimony centered on the core of the allegations by the state attorney general: that Trump and his company intentionally inflated property values and deceived banks and insurers in the pursuit of business deals and loans.

Echoing the stance taken by two of his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric, in their own testimony last week, Trump sought to downplay his direct involvement in preparing and assessing financial statements that the attorney general claims were grossly inflated and fraudulent.

"All I did was authorize and tell people to give whatever is necessary for the accountants to do the statements," he said. As for the results, "I would look at them, I would see them and maybe on some occasions, I would have some suggestions."

He also played down the significance of the statements, which went to banks and others to secure financing and deals.

"Banks didn't find them very relevant, and they had a disclaimer clause -- you would call it a worthless statement clause," he said, insisting that after decades in real estate, "I probably know banks as well as anybody. ... I know what they look at. They look at the deal, they look at the location."

He complained that his 2014 financial statements shouldn't be a subject of the lawsuit at all.

"First of all it's so long ago, it's well beyond the statute of limitations," Trump said before turning on Engoron, saying he allowed state lawyers to pursue claims involving such years-old documents "because he always rules against me."

Engoron said: "You can attack me in whichever way you want, but please answer the questions."

When Wallace asked how he ensured that the financial statements were handled properly, he passed the buck to financial lieutenants and outside auditors, saying, "I gave two people total authority to work with a very expensive accounting firm."

Trump added, though, that he was not entirely hands-off: "I said, 'Prepare the statements so that the accounting firm is happy.'"

Frequently, Wallace drew Trump in with simple questions about whether he had depended on the banks to rely on his financial statements. Trump affirmed that he had, without seeming to realize that the question went to intent, a necessary element for James' lawyers to show.

He also couldn't resist changing his own answers after responding to questions in court. When asked how big his triplex in Trump Tower is, he at first provided the accurate answer, 11,000 square feet. Seemingly unable to stop himself, he then said 12,000. Then, he said 13,000.

Trump also said that he had directed his employees to drop the value of his Westchester County, N.Y., estate, Seven Springs, because he "thought it was too high," another acknowledgment of his involvement in the financial statements.

While that appeared to undercut Trump's task on the stand -- to distance himself from the valuation of his net worth -- parts of his testimony may have helped him.

Trump gave a tutorial of sorts on real estate valuations, noting that a lower cash flow in a given year might not depress the overall value of his flagship office building in the Financial District. And he pointed out that the banks he is accused of defrauding actually made money, arguing that they were hardly victims.

He also spoke about moments of restraint.

When asked whether he approved the valuation for an office building, Trump said that he accepted it, not that he approved it, and did not instruct anyone to alter it. Asked if it was based on true and accurate information, the former president replied, "I hope so."

Trump testified that he had an opinion on the worth of his properties, especially his Florida estate. "I thought that Mar-a-Lago was very underestimated, but I didn't do anything about it," he said. "I just left it be."

Information for this article was contributed by Jill Colvin, Michael R. Sisak, Jennifer Peltz and Eric Tucker of The Associated Press and by Jonah E. Bromwich and Ben Protess of The New York Times.

Former President Donald Trump waves as he leaves the New York Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)



New York Attorney General Letitia James walks out of the courtroom during a break in proceedings at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)



In this courtroom sketch, former President Donald Trump testifies on the witness stand in New York Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)



Judge Arthur Engoron presides over former President Donald Trump's civil business fraud trial as former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in New York. (Jefferson Siegel/The New York Times via AP, Pool)



Former President Donald Trump walks out of the courtroom during a break in proceedings at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)



In this courtroom sketch, Judge Arthur Engoron, center, speaks to former President Donald Trump's attorney, Chris Kise, left, directing him to speak with Trump, far right, to answer the questions by the assistant attorney general in New York Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)



Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)



Former President Donald Trump motions a zipped lip as he walks out of the courtroom during a break in proceedings at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

