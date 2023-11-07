Womack receives support from Sanders, Congressional colleagues in reelection effort

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., is racking up endorsements from leading Arkansas Republicans as the congressman from Rogers begins his re-election run.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders endorsed Womack on Tuesday, hours after his campaign submitted relevant candidacy documents to the Arkansas Secretary of State’s Office.

“Steve Womack is a strong defender of conservative values who I am proud to endorse,” Sanders said Tuesday in a release.

Womack joined the U.S. House of Representatives in 2011. His prior political experience includes serving as mayor of Rogers.

During his 12 years representing Arkansas’ 3rd Congressional District, he has become a leading figure in spending and budgetary matters, evolving into a senior Republican member of the House Appropriations Committee.

In her endorsement, Sanders made a reference to Womack’s military service; he retired from the Arkansas Army National Guard in 2009 as a colonel.

“A man of integrity who has served in uniform, Steve has delivered results for Arkansans while working to strengthen our military and pushback on the radical policies of Biden and the far Left,” she said.

Womack thanked Sanders for the endorsement in the same release.

“We have a proven track record of working together to expand our economy and bring growth and opportunities to the economic engine of the state — Arkansas’ Third District,” he said. “I look forward to continuing our shared mission of improving the quality of life for Arkansans.”

Sanders issued the endorsement on the heels of Arkansas’ other congressional delegates voicing support for their colleague. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., described Womack as a “principled conservative & a dedicated public servant” in a Friday post on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter.

“Whether on deployment or in Congress, Steve has always put his country first. His track record of results backs that up,” said Boozman, of Rogers.

“Steve is a conservative leader and a valuable partner in the Congress. He’s a veteran who fights for Arkansas every day and I’m proud to support his campaign!” Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Little Rock said Friday in a similar X post.

Boozman was reelected in 2022. Cotton is not up for reelection until the 2026 election.

Rep. Rick Crawford, a Republican from Jonesboro, shared his support for Womack on Tuesday.,

“Steve has a proven track record of supporting our military, fighting the extreme policies of the Biden Administration, and pushing for sound budgeting processes to help curb our government’s addiction to excessive spending,” Crawford said on X.

The endorsements come at the same time as a possible threat of a primary challenger. State Sen. Clint Penzo, R-Springdale, is considering a bid against Womack. After a “Penzo for Congress” campaign website briefly went live Thursday, Penzo promised an announcement regarding his political future “within the next few days.”

Fayetteville social worker Caitlin Draper filed candidacy paperwork Monday to run as a Democratic candidate in the 3rd District. Draper is part of the first batch of candidates of Vortex PAC, a political action committee launched in February with the goal of flipping Arkansas’ four House seats from Republican to Democrat.