25 people file for office in Northwest Arkansas





The following candidates filed for office Tuesday for the party primaries. Filing began Monday and closes Nov. 14. The same filing period applies to nonpartisan judicial and some nonpartisan school board races. The deadline to register to vote in the March 5 elections is Feb. 5. Early voting begins Feb. 19 and ends March 4.

U.S. PRESIDENT

Doug Burgum (R)

U.S. CONGRESS, 3RD DISTRICT

Steve Womack (R)*

STATE TREASURER

John Pagan (D)

John Thurston (R)

ARKANSAS HOUSE

District 12

Hope Hendren Duke (R)*

District 20

Denise Garner (D)*

District 47

Lee Johnson (R)*

District 50

Robin McCray (D)

Zack Gramlich (R)*

District 51

Jeff Burks (R)

ARKANSAS SENATE

District 23

Scott Flippo (R)*

District 33

Bart Hester (R)*

BENTON COUNTY

Quorum Court

District 2

Ken Farmer (R)*

District 9

Gregory Woodell (R)

District 14

Melody Miller (D)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Quorum Court

District 7

Charles Dean (R)*

District 9

Beth Coger (D)*

District 11

Suki Highers (D)*

CIRCUIT JUDGE

District 4, Division 6

Matt Durrett

STATE DISTRICT JUDGE

District 1, Division 1

Chris Griffin*

District 1, Division 3

A.J. Anglin*

District 1, Division 4

Jeff Conner*

District 2, Division 2

Graham Nations*

District 2, Division 3

Clinton (Casey) Jones*

District 4

Wes Bradford

* Denotes incumbent



