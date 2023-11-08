25 people file for office in Northwest Arkansas

The following candidates filed for office Tuesday for the party primaries. Filing began Monday and closes Nov. 14. The same filing period applies to nonpartisan judicial and some nonpartisan school board races. The deadline to register to vote in the March 5 elections is Feb. 5. Early voting begins Feb. 19 and ends March 4.
U.S. PRESIDENT
Doug Burgum (R)
U.S. CONGRESS, 3RD DISTRICT
Steve Womack (R)*
STATE TREASURER
John Pagan (D)
John Thurston (R)
ARKANSAS HOUSE
District 12
Hope Hendren Duke (R)*
District 20
Denise Garner (D)*
District 47
Lee Johnson (R)*
District 50
Robin McCray (D)
Zack Gramlich (R)*
District 51
Jeff Burks (R)
ARKANSAS SENATE
District 23
Scott Flippo (R)*
District 33
Bart Hester (R)*
BENTON COUNTY
Quorum Court
District 2
Ken Farmer (R)*
District 9
Gregory Woodell (R)
District 14
Melody Miller (D)
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Quorum Court
District 7
Charles Dean (R)*
District 9
Beth Coger (D)*
District 11
Suki Highers (D)*
CIRCUIT JUDGE
District 4, Division 6
Matt Durrett
STATE DISTRICT JUDGE
District 1, Division 1
Chris Griffin*
District 1, Division 3
A.J. Anglin*
District 1, Division 4
Jeff Conner*
District 2, Division 2
Graham Nations*
District 2, Division 3
Clinton (Casey) Jones*
District 4
Wes Bradford
* Denotes incumbent