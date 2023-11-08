Arkansas adds Isaiah Elohim to '24 class

Arkansas basketball added the signature of 4-star Isaiah Elohim on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. He confirmed his signing.

Elohim, 6-5 and 205 pounds, of Northridge (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, committed to the Razorbacks over offers from Kansas, Villanova, Southern Cal, Providence, Kentucky, Louisville, Texas, Oregon, UCLA, Washington and several other programs.

Elohim officially visited Fayetteville for the BYU football game weekend on Sept. 15-17, and also visited Kansas and Villanova. He canceled trips to Southern Cal and Providence.

He averaged 15 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists as a junior. On3.com’s industry ranking lists him the No. 10 shooting guard and No. 41 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. He is rated the No. 5 recruit in California.

Elohim was rated a 5-star recruit and the No. 2 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 2 small forward going into his junior season, but a knee injury limited him and hurt his stock.

On3.com’s industry ranking currently has Arkansas' class rated No. 13 nationally.