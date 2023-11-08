Bad Boy Mowers plans Batesville expansion, 300 new jobs

Bad Boy Mowers on Wednesday announced a plan to expand its campus in Batesville and add 300 jobs over the next five years.

In a news release, the company said it will be building a new paint facility and shipping center and add manufacturing equipment. The company also said it plans to move its corporate office and truck shop in Batesville and continue to expand its transportation fleet.

“Bad Boy is committed to growing our Batesville roots deeper than ever, while furthering our reputation of quality, value and performance across the USA,” said Peter Ballantyne, chief executive officer of Bad Boy Mowers. “Through new jobs and state-of-the-art facilities, we are showing our industry — and the rest of the country — what Arkansas can do.”

Bad Boy Mowers was founded in 2000 and started producing mowers in 2002. The company sells zero-turn mowers, sub-compact tractors, outdoor landscaping tools, parts and accessories to more than 1,100 independent dealers nationwide, the news release said.