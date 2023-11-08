Benton detective dies of injuries from wreck in Little Rock

A Benton police detective who was hurt in an Oct. 28 wreck in Little Rock died of his injuries Tuesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Detective James “Mike” Lett died around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Baptist Medical Center-Little Rock, where he was being treated for injuries suffered last month after his vehicle hydroplaned and hit a bridge guardrail on Rodney Parham Road, the post states.

Doctors had Lett sedated after the crash and it appeared he was recovering until they discovered he had suffered several strokes, worsening his condition, the post states.

On Thursday, a procession will escort Lett’s body from the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to the Smith Funeral Home in Benton starting around 10:15 a.m., another post stated. A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Benton.

Lett was travelling to the police department to take part in a drug take back event at the time of the crash, the post stated.

Although Lett joined the Benton police department as a detective in 2019, he has worked as a police officer in central Arkansas since 1996, including stints with the Pulaski County and Saline County sheriff’s offices, the Maumelle Police Department and the attorney general’s office in Little Rock.