Beshear wins second term in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear won reelection to a second term Tuesday, notching another significant statewide victory in an increasingly red state that could serve as a model for other Democrats on how to thrive politically heading into next year's defining presidential election.

"Tonight, Kentucky made a choice, a choice not to move to the right or to the left but to move forward for every single family," Beshear told a raucous crowd of supporters in Louisville.

The governor withstood relentless attempts to connect him to Democratic President Joe Biden, especially his handling of the economy. Beshear insulated himself from the attacks by focusing on state issues, including his push for exceptions to the state's near-total abortion ban that he said would make it less extreme. His reelection gave pro-choice advocates nationwide yet another victory since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

While Beshear kept Biden at arm's length during the campaign, he benefited politically from huge infusions of federal pandemic and infrastructure money pumped into Kentucky. Biden spoke with Beshear on Tuesday evening to congratulate him on his reelection win.

Beshear said his victory "sends a loud, clear message -- a message that candidates should run for something and not against someone. That a candidate should show vision and not sow division. And a clear statement that anger politics should end right here and right now."

The win also marks the 45-year-old governor as a Democrat to watch, a candidate with the skills to win a decisive victory in difficult political terrain.

Beshear rode his stewardship over record economic growth and his handling of multiple disasters, from tornadoes and floods to the covid-19 pandemic, to victory over Cameron, the state's attorney general and a protege of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. In what could be a preview of how Democrats campaign in 2024, Beshear hammered Cameron throughout the campaign for his support of the state's sweeping abortion ban, which makes no exceptions for victims of rape or incest.

Cameron, who was seeking to become Kentucky's first Black governor, called Beshear to congratulate his former law firm colleague on his victory.

"We all want the same thing for our future generations," Cameron said in his concession speech. "We want a better commonwealth, one in which it can ultimately be a shining city on a hill, a model and example for the rest of the nation to follow."

The outcome gives divided government another stamp of voter approval in Kentucky because Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature and continue to dominate the state's congressional delegation, including both U.S. Senate seats. Beshear has wrangled with GOP lawmakers over a series of policy issues during his tenure.

While Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman earned new four-year terms as a ticket, their win did nothing to change Kentucky's identity as a solidly red state or prevent a Republican sweep of all other statewide constitutional offices on Tuesday's ballot.

Republican Michael Adams won reelection as secretary of state, while GOP nominee Russell Coleman, a former U.S. attorney, claimed the job of attorney general.

Republican Allison Ball, who is finishing her second term as state treasurer, was elected state auditor. The GOP also won contests for state treasurer and state agriculture commissioner to maintain its electoral dominance in Kentucky.

Beshear's victory sustains a family dynasty that has repeatedly defied the Bluegrass State's tilt toward the GOP. His father, Steve Beshear, is a former two-term governor. By the end of Andy Beshear's second term, a Beshear will have presided in the Kentucky governor's office for 16 of the last 20 years.

MISSISSIPPI ELECTIONS

Mississippians endured long lines and some polling places ran out of ballots Tuesday, requiring judges to intervene, as the state tried to settle a hard-fought governor's race between Republican incumbent Tate Reeves and Democratic challenger Brandon Presley.

One judge ordered all polls in the largest county to remain open an extra hour, until 8 p.m. CST, and another judge said four polling places in some suburbs of Jackson, the capital city, had to extend voting until 9 p.m. The rulings came after both political parties and a nonpartisan group, Mississippi Votes, petitioned for the additional voting time in Hinds County because of the ballot problems. More ballots were provided to the locations.

A county supervisor, Democrat Credell Calhoun, said he had heard of at least seven precincts that ran out of ballots. He said the county's election commissioners -- all Democrats -- underestimated turnout.

"This is way beyond anything we've ever seen in the electoral process," Calhoun said. "As hard as we worked to get the vote out and then you're going to have stupidity to not have enough ballots."

One precinct in Clinton had 100 people in line but only 14 ballots available at 6:45 p.m., while another ran out of ballots three times but only received 100 more each time, according to a court filing by Mississippi Votes.

One precinct in nearby Byram had no ballots for two hours while a second had just 25 to 30 ballots and a long line of voters, the group said. A third location ran out of ballots and poll workers told people to leave because the precinct would not receive more ballots and the workers would not allow voting by affidavit ballot, according to the filing.

Republicans dominate in the conservative state, but Democrats were making an aggressive push for a rare victory in a governor's race in the Deep South.

Presley voted in his hometown of Nettleton, in the northern part of the state just a few miles from where his second cousin, Elvis Presley, was born and raised. Reeves voted in downtown Jackson.

Heading into Election Day, Reeves told voters that Mississippi had momentum with job creation, low unemployment and improvements in education. He said liberal, out-of-state donors to Presley's campaign were trying to change Mississippi.

"For you to believe Brandon Presley in anything that he says, you've got to believe that everything in Mississippi is bad," Reeves said last week during the candidates' only debate.

Presley, a state utility regulator, said Reeves had hurt the state by refusing to expand Medicaid to cover people working lower-wage jobs that do not provide health insurance. Presley pledged to clean up government corruption, pointing to welfare money that was spent on pet projects for the wealthy and well-connected rather than aid for some of the poorest people in one of the poorest states in the nation.

"He's not going to open his mouth about ethics reform," Presley said of Reeves. "He is the poster child of this broken, corrupt system."

Republicans have held the Mississippi governorship for the past 20 years. They hold all statewide offices and a wide majority in the Legislature. The last time a Democrat won the presidential vote in Mississippi was 1976, when Georgia's Jimmy Carter was on the ballot.

Presley's campaign raised $11.3 million this year, compared with Reeves' $6.3 million. Reeves started the year with more money. By late October, Presley spent $10.8 million and still had $1.3 million, while Reeves spent $11 million and still had $1.2 million.

For the first time, Mississippi had the possibility of a runoff in the governor's race if no candidate received at least 50% of the vote. An independent candidate, Gwendolyn Gray, announced weeks ago that she was dropping out and endorsing Presley, but she did it after ballots were set.

Mississippi voters in 2020 repealed a Jim Crow-era method of electing a governor and other statewide officials, which required a candidate to win both the popular vote and a majority of the 122 state House districts. Without both, a race was decided by House members who were not obligated to vote as their districts did. Contests were seldom decided by the House, but the method was written by white supremacists with the intent of keeping Black candidates out of office.

Reeves, 49, served two terms as state treasurer and two as lieutenant governor before winning an open race for governor in 2019.

Presley, 46, was mayor of his small hometown of Nettleton for six years before being elected in 2007 to the three-person Mississippi Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities.

VIRGINIA

Virginia Democrats who campaigned on protecting abortion rights swept Tuesday's legislative elections, retaking full control of the General Assembly after two years of divided power.

The outcome is a sharp loss for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who exerted a great deal of energy, money and political capital on an effort to secure a GOP trifecta.

Virginia is one of just four states holding legislative races this year, and it's something of a microcosm of other closely divided states that will be critical in next year's presidential election. That has fueled outsized interest in the legislative races, as both parties are closely monitoring the results for signs about voter moods heading into the 2024 campaign.

With a full statehouse majority, Democrats will have even greater leeway to thwart Youngkin's policy agenda, though they will have to work with him to advance their own.

Every General Assembly seat was on the ballot this year, with the most competitive seats based in Hampton Roads and the suburbs of Richmond and Washington. Democrats flipped the House of Delegates and held the majority they've had in the Senate since 2020.

Virginia is the only state in the South that has not enacted new restrictions on abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

Republicans campaigned on issues including lowering taxes, supporting parental involvement in schools, rolling back Democrat-sponsored clean energy mandates and improving public safety. On abortion, many GOP candidates in the most competitive swing districts coalesced around Youngkin's proposed 15-week abortion ban with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.

Information for this article was contributed by Sarah Rankin, Bruce Schreiner, Emily Wagster Pettus and Michael Goldberg of The Associated Press.

Kentucky Governor and Democratic candidate for re-election Andy Beshear, right, greets Owensboro resident Clay Ford while making a campaign stop at the Democratic Party of Daviess County Headquarters, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Owensboro, Ky. (Greg Eans/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP)



Poll Worker Sandy Burke helps voters check in on Election Day at Crabbe Elementary School Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Ashland, Ky. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)



Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron, middle, accompanied by his wife Makenze, left center, concedes to supporters during an election night watch party in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)



Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron concedes to supporters during an election night watch party in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)



Voters arrive to cast their ballots on Election Day at Crabbe Elementary School Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Ashland, Ky. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

