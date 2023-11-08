Big clash on course before Pac-12 breakup

DENVER -- The Pac-12 comes down to two as the season enters the home stretch.

Two teams -- No. 5 Washington (9-0) and No. 6 Oregon (8-1) -- remain in prime contention for a College Football Playoff spot.

Two programs -- Washington State and Oregon State -- are about to be left behind when Pac-12 teams scatter after this season.

For the 10 bolting Pac-12 schools, it's off to the promise of greener pastures in mega-conferences. But just how big is too big for a league? The Big 12 expands to 16 with the incoming Pac-12 arrivals, the Big Ten balloons to 18 and the ACC to 17.

That's a lot of teams, time zones and money. Some programs may end up getting lost in the reshuffle, which may be part of the price for playing a lucrative game of musical chairs.

"If you're a smaller school or a smaller brand moving into a bigger conference, it's OK to get lost if you're going to get paid," said David Carter, founder of the Sports Business Group, a consulting firm, and adjunct professor at Southern California. "It's that old notion about aren't you better off being the least expensive house in a great neighborhood than the top house in an average neighborhood? That's really where a lot of this realignment is for the remaining schools.

"It's always been a case of you either poach someone for your conference -- or you get poached."

There's certainly been a lot of poaching, too, with Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado going to the Big 12. And with Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA heading to the Big Ten. And with Stanford and California going to the ACC. Remaining on the Pac-12 sideline are No. 12 Oregon State and Washington State.

All this in such an entertaining Pac-12 season, too. The Huskies and Ducks are the league's top contenders, with another clash potentially taking place in the conference championship game on Dec. 1 in Las Vegas.

It was a month ago that Heisman Trophy-candidate Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies held on for a 36-33 win after the Ducks missed a last-second field goal.

Don't pencil Oregon and Washington into the Pac-12 title game -- or beyond -- just yet.

Washington's path still includes No. 13 Utah this weekend, followed by a trip to Oregon State and closing the regular season against rival Washington State. The Ducks still have to go through Caleb Williams and USC, travel to Arizona State and then host Oregon State.

"The Pac-12 is absolutely awesome at eating their own late in the season," Carter said of a conference that has roots dating back more than 100 years. "So I would just gently caution a lot of folks that where we are now may not be where we are a few weeks from now."

And a title in any conference, especially after a move to a super-conference, is a difficult proposition. That resonates even more for those teams who've hovered in the middle-to-lower end of the Pac-12 pack.

"If you know that the very best team you can possibly field given your program's resources, history, coaching, recruiting, all that stuff ... and you know that's still not good enough to win your league, that hurts fandom a little bit," said Bud Elliott, co-host of the " Cover 3" college football podcast and a CBS Sports analyst. "The number of teams who are able to assemble that level of talent to win their league, they're really small. So I worry about it.

"Because fans don't root for balance sheets and budgets."

For the Pac-12, the media rights plan became a stumbling block after UCLA and USC announced their intention to leave. Colorado followed, leaving before Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff presented a proposed deal with Apple. Although it guaranteed yearly payouts of $23 million to $25 million to each Pac-12 member school, there were also escalators based on subscriptions to the Pac-12 package. The deal proved too risky for many members and left them in danger of falling behind schools in other Power Five conferences.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., right, hugs Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)



Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)



Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, left, celebrates with with offensive lineman Steven Jones after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game against California, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)



Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) dodges California linebacker Blake Antzoulatos (32) during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)



Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass as California linebacker Xavier Carlton, right, defends during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)



Colorado coach Deion Sanders stands on the field during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon State on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

