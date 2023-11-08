Bridgeport decides on mayor (maybe)

The people of Bridgeport, Conn., cast their ballots for mayor Tuesday knowing there's a chance the results won't actually settle an election thrown into uncertainty by allegations of voting irregularities.

A judge last week tossed out the results of the Democratic mayoral primary and ordered a new one, citing "mishandled" absentee ballots that left the court unable to determine who won.

That set up the most bizarre of the mayoral contests held across the state Tuesday.

Both Democrats who competed in the primary -- incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim and challenger John Gomes -- were on the ballot again for the general election. Then, they may have to face each other a third time in a new primary to be held at a later date. Depending on the outcome of a continuing court fight, that could then be followed by a rerun of the general election.

"This is an unprecedented situation," said Gomes' lawyer, William Bloss.

The Associated Press will not declare a winner in the general election until all legal issues and challenges related to the primary are fully resolved.

In more normal contests held Tuesday, voters across the state chose candidates for local offices, including first selectman and school board.

Voters chose Democrat Arunan Arulampalama, CEO of the Hartford Land Bank, as the new mayor in Hartford, the state's capital city, after incumbent Mayor Luke Bronin chose not to seek a third term.

Voters in Connecticut's smallest city, Derby, elected a Democrat as mayor after the Republican vote was split by the incumbent mayor and the challenger who beat him in the Republican primary, an alderman charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The mayor's race in Bridgeport, though, is what has captured attention beyond the state, especially among people who are already skeptical about voting security in U.S. elections.

Superior Court Judge William Clark tossed out the primary Nov. 1 after a multi-day court hearing on a legal challenge by Gomes, who had appeared to lose the September primary by 251 votes.

The hearing featured surveillance video showing at least two Ganim supporters dropping stacks of absentee ballots into outdoor collection boxes, or directing other people to do so, in violation of a state law requiring voters to drop off their ballots themselves or designate certain people to do it.

Summoned to court to explain, two women seen in the videos invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and declined to answer questions on the witness stand.

In Clark's decision, he said the videos and other testimony were evidence of ballot "harvesting," a banned practice where campaign volunteers visit voters, persuade them to vote by absentee ballot, then collect those ballots or mail them in on behalf of the voters.

"The videos are shocking to the court and should be shocking to all the parties," the judge wrote.

Ganim, 64, has repeatedly denied any knowledge of wrongdoing related to the ballots. Critics, though, are skeptical. Ganim's first run as Bridgeport's mayor was interrupted when he was convicted of corruption and served seven years in prison. He won his old job back in 2015 after his release from prison and contends he has the "good, solid experience" to lead the city of about 148,300.

"Sure, we're far from a perfect city or a perfect administration," Ganim said during a recent debate. "But we're fighters for what's good for the people of the city of Bridgeport."

Gomes, the city's former chief administrative officer, appeared as an independent on Tuesday's ballot.

If Gomes defeats Ganim and two other candidates, he will withdraw his legal challenge of the primary and "that will be the end of it," his lawyer, Bloss, said. "There will be no new primary. There's no new general election."

The two other candidates are Republican David Herz and Democrat Lamond Daniels, who failed to qualify for the primary and ran as an unaffiliated candidate.

Meanwhile, two Democratic members of the Bridgeport City Council who share the same district were arrested in separate incidents at the same polling place on Tuesday. One of the two women, council member Samia Suliman, was charged with breach of peace after police received a 911 call at 4:21 p.m. about a person causing a disturbance outside the John F. Kennedy School.

Less than an hour later, police arrested council member Maria Pereira and charged her with assaulting a 70-year-old woman on the same school property. Texts seeking comment with both women were not immediately returned, and police did not release any details about the circumstances of both arrests.