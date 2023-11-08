Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices Digital FAQ
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Candidate statement deadline

by Special to The Commerical | Today at 3:01 a.m.

The Commercial will continue to accept candidate-written announcements through Nov. 21 for those candidates filing during the current filing period. Announcements will run one time free. Please email your announcement to pbcnews@pbcommercial.com and include a photo. Also include a phone number in case we have questions.

Print Headline: Candidate statement deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT