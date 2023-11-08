Candidate statement deadline

The Commercial will continue to accept candidate-written announcements through Nov. 21 for those candidates filing during the current filing period. Announcements will run one time free. Please email your announcement to pbcnews@pbcommercial.com and include a photo. Also include a phone number in case we have questions.
Candidate statement deadlineby Special to The Commerical | Today at 3:01 a.m.
