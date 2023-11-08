Cause of death at rally unclear

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Southern California authorities investigating the death of a Jewish man following a confrontation with a pro-Palestinian demonstrator over the Israel-Hamas war haven't determined whether a crime occurred and on Tuesday asked for the public's help to unravel what happened.

Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff said deputies determined that Paul Kessler, 69, who died early Monday at a hospital, had fallen backward and struck his head on the ground at a pro-Palestinian demonstration Sunday afternoon in Thousands Oaks, a suburb northwest of Los Angeles.

The pro-Palestinian demonstrator stayed at the scene and told deputies he had called 911, Fryhoff said.

Fryhoff said investigators were getting conflicting information from witnesses on both sides about what took place before the fall and had not ruled out the possibility of a hate crime. No arrests have been made, and officials were asking for people to provide video footage if they have any.

"What exactly transpired prior to Mr. Kessler falling backward isn't crystal clear right now," Fryhoff said, adding that it's also unclear how many people were involved.

He cautioned people not to jump to conclusions, and "refrain from spreading rumors or spreading misinformation on social media or other platforms, as that can not only hinder our investigation, but it can cause unnecessary panic in our community."

Demonstrations have been widespread and tensions are escalating in the United States as the death toll rises in the Israel-Hamas war. Last month a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy was stabbed 26 times by his landlord in what authorities have said was a response to escalating right-wing rhetoric on the conflict. In Ventura County alone there have been 21 demonstrations since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, Fryhoff said.

Kessler was among a group of pro-Israel demonstrators who showed up at the event that was advertised as a peaceful gathering to support Palestinians, Fryhoff said. About 75 people in total were there and patrols in the area reported seeing no indication of violence 15 minutes before the altercation happened, Fryhoff said.

Deputies found Kessler bleeding from the head and mouth and he was conscious as he was transported to the hospital, Fryhoff said. A pro-Palestinian demonstrator stayed to tell deputies he had been involved in the confrontation with Kessler and had called 911 after he fell, Fryhoff said.

The pro-Palestinian protester is 50 years old and resides in the nearby city of Moorpark, Fryhoff said, adding that officials were not releasing his name at this time. He was detained briefly for questioning and authorities have searched his home.

Ventura County Medical Examiner Dr. Christopher Young said at the news conference Tuesday that an autopsy found Kessler died from blunt force head trauma, and that the injuries were consistent with a fall. Kessler also had injuries that "could be consistent" with a blow to the face, but it's unclear what caused his fall, Young said.

Kessler was injured on the left side of his face and back of his head. He had skull fractures and swelling and bruising of the brain, Young said. Kessler's death has been listed as a homicide, a medical determination that does not indicate a crime was committed, Young said.

The sheriff was asked if a megaphone was used to strike Kessler.

"I've heard that, and I think the medical examiner has said the injuries on the face could have been caused by a megaphone," Fryhoff said. "But I don't have the information of what he had on him at the time."

Additional patrols have been assigned to synagogues and mosques in the area, he said.

Rabbi Michael Barclay of Temple Ner Simcha in Westlake Village, near Thousand Oaks, also urged people to wait for investigators to determine what happened, writing on X, formerly Twitter, to "not let this become a spark that starts an inferno."

The Greater Los Angeles Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations issued a statement calling Kessler's death a "tragic and shocking loss."

"While we strongly support the right of political debate, CAIR-LA and the Muslim community stand with the Jewish community in rejecting any and all violence, antisemitism, Islamophobia, or incitement of hatred," the statement said.

THREATS AT CORNELL

The mother of a Cornell University student accused of making online threats against Jewish people on campus said Tuesday he had mental health struggles and posted an apology soon after the posts.

Patrick Dai, 21, faces a federal charge of posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications after authorities say he made threatening comments on an online Greek Life forum late last month. The anonymous postings included threats to shoot and stab Jewish people on the upstate New York campus, rattling students and prompting police to increase security.

Dai admitted that he posted the threatening messages in an interview with law enforcement authorities, according to the federal complaint.

Dai's mother, Bing Liu, told The Associated Press in a phone interview that she believes the threats were partly triggered by medication he was taking to treat depression and anxiety. She also shared an apology posting she said was given to her by Dai's defense lawyers after they received evidence collected in the case.

The anonymous post, first reported on by the Democrat and Chronicle of Rochester, apologizes to the Cornell community for "divisive statements." The post says no amount of depression, loneliness or isolation is an excuse for terroristic threats.

"Shameful, calling for violence against people solely because of a cruel war a thousand miles away," reads the post made hours after the last online threat. "Even more shameful because there is no excuse for the targeting of innocent civilians, much less my classmates."

Liu said prosecutors and the FBI should have shared the apology so the public would have a fuller picture of the incident.

"The public ... should know the whole story," said Liu, who described her son as a kind and helpful person who was working to improve his mental health.

An email seeking verification and information about the posting was sent to Dai's federal public defender. The FBI and federal prosecutors said they had no comment.

Dai had earlier taken three semesters off. He was prescribed an anti-depressant this year, but Dai had complained that the medication was not effective. The family from the Rochester suburb of Pittsford planned to meet with a therapist to consider a change, according to his mother.

Liu said she had been taking Dai home for weekends because of his depression and that he was home the weekend the threats went online. She returned Dai to Cornell on the morning of Oct. 30.

Dai was taken into custody the next day and suspended from Cornell. He was being held in an upstate New York jail as he awaits a bail hearing Thursday.

Liu said she worries about his mental health.

Information for this article was contributed by Stefanie Dazio, Julie Watson, John Antczak and Michael Hill of The Associated Press.

Flowers and flags are left at a makeshift shrine placed at the scene of a Sunday confrontation that lead to death of a demonstrator Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Paul Kessler, 69, died at a hospital on Monday from a head injury after witnesses reported he was involved in a "physical altercation" during pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations at an intersection in Thousand Oaks, a suburb northwest of Los Angeles, authorities said. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)



