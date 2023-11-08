Election reminder/early voting

Today-Nov. 13 -- Early voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (except Friday, Veterans Day) at the Jefferson County Courthouse for the Nov. 14 special election on a five-eighths-cent sales tax for Go Forward Pine Bluff projects and a three-eighths-cent sales tax for public safety. Only residents of Pine Bluff can vote on these issues.

Sample Ballots are available on the Arkansas Secretary of State's Voter View Website at https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/VoterView.

Nov. 14 -- Special election day, voters will vote at the polls from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Also, Nov. 14 is the annual school election day in the Watson Chapel School District. There is one ballot item pertaining to Watson Chapel, an annual referendum on the rate of 39.8 mills as approved in August 2022.

Through Nov. 14 -- For the March 5 Preferential Primary Election, the Party Filing Period is being held daily until noon Nov. 14.

The Jefferson County Courthouse will be closed Friday, in observance of Veterans Day and will resume early voting and party filing Nov. 13. Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

Small business group to meet

The Pine Bluff Small Business Association will host a luncheon meet and greet Nov. 15 at 11:30 a.m. at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Leon Codron, president of GTL Americas, will be the guest speaker. He will address participants at 12:10 p.m., according to a news release.

"GTL Americas is developing a multi-billion dollar gas-to-liquids (GTL) facility producing 1.7 million gallons per day to be constructed in Jefferson County, 13 miles north of Pine Bluff," according to the release. "Mr. Leon Codron is an accomplished international oil and gas executive, formerly the president of ARCO Indonesia in Southeast Asia, and formerly CEO of Singapore Petroleum Company.

"Mr. Codron is an entrepreneur and business leader with documented successes in producing strong financial performance, strategic positioning, and focusing and motivating organizations. He has led negotiations globally and maintains key relationships within host governments and industry. Mr. Codron is a builder and manager of multinational, world-class executive teams and work forces," according to the release. The PBSBA welcomes all of Jefferson County's market area to attend the event. "We need all small businesses committed to our mission to promote Think & Buy Local. We are all in this together!! Our chance for success is better if we are all helping each other," according to the release.

Offices close Veterans Day

Several local agencies will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day. Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices and Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices will be closed. The courthouse will resume early voting and party filing Nov. 13. State Capitol offices and state buildings will be closed. However, the Secretary of State Elections Division will be open for candidate filing during normal business hours. The State Capitol building will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

A&P panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee will meet at noon Nov. 13 at the A&P Office in The ARTSpace, 623 S. Main St. Details: (870) 534-2121.

UAPB postpones celebration

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Sesquicentennial Community Celebration has been postponed until Spring 2024 due to unforeseen circumstances. UAPB will notify the press of the new day, time, location, and event details to celebrate this historic milestone, according to a news release. The event had been planned for Thursday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.