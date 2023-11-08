Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices Digital FAQ
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Crawford-led working group issues report on temporary workers

Agriculture producers face hiring obstacles for workers by Alex Thomas | Today at 2:07 a.m.
FILE - A tractor collects straw on a field in a private farm in Zhurivka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. The European Union faces a Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, deadline to decide whether to extend a ban on Ukrainian food from five nearby countries that have complained the influx has hurt their farmers. But they still allow grain and other products to head to parts of the world in need. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

WASHINGTON -- A new congressional report details problems with the federal visa program for temporary foreign workers, noting costs and regulatory complexities as...

Print Headline: Report: Hard to get farm help

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT