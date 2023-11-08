John H. Johnson's granddaughter Alexa Rice (second from left, front row) Johnson's daughter Linda Johnson Rice (center front row) Friends of John H. Johnson Museum, and Clearwater Paper Corp. employees attend a presentation Nov. 1. Clearwater, through its site community outreach team, presented $3,000 to the Friends, who promote the museum named for the founder of Johnson Publishing Co. The donation coincided with the annual statewide observance of John H. Johnson Day in Arkansas City, where Johnson was born. Clearwater was represented by Kelly D. Bryant and Terrance Johnson. The site is located near Arkansas City and produces paperboard, according to a news release. (Special to The Commercial)

Print Headline: Donation for Johnson museum friends

