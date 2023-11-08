Every champ set to defend title

The moment high school football teams across the state have been waiting for since December is here, so strap in for a wild final five weeks.

All seven of last season's defending champions are back to defend their crowns. Each class is full of teams with the belief they can be the one to dethrone them and be the last team standing at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium.

Without further adieu, here are 10 games to watch Friday night:

Camden Fairview at Farmington

Farmington's shocking win over Shiloh Christian paved the way to the top seed out of the 5A-West. The Cardinals have dealt with their fair share of injuries this season, but sophomore quarterback Ayden Lester has done enough to get them to the playoffs in good standing. The 5A-South was the deepest of the classification's four conferences, so don't underestimate the fourth-seeded Cardinals in this matchup. Junior Trenton Haygood is one of the 5A's top playmakers, totaling more than 1,000 all-purpose yards.

Crossett at Nashville

Vincent Newton took Crossett to the playoffs in his first season, but the Eagles fell by three scores to Stuttgart to end a 4-7 season. This season, Newton has compiled a winning record and has the chance to add to it with a win here. Nashville has replaced a talented senior class with sophomores at quarterback and running back. On defense, the Scrappers feature one of the state's top edge-rushers in Zaccheus Harris.

El Dorado at Pulaski Academy

Pulaski Academy enters this one a heavy favorite as the defending Class 6A state champion. Whether the Bruins lose or not isn't what you should be watching for -- although that would send shockwaves throughout 6A. This game will give a glimpse into whether the Bruins' struggles from Week 10 against Lake Hamilton have been addressed. A deep run into the playoffs may not be in the cards if Pulaski Academy plays like it did last week.

Hot Springs at Shiloh Christian

Before an Oct. 20 loss to Farmington, Shiloh Christian looked primed to return to War Memorial Stadium after finishing as the Class 5A runner-up to Little Rock Parkview a year ago. But with that loss, the Saints face a tougher test in their playoff opener with the Trojans. Hot Springs quarterback Matt Contreras has thrown for 1,921 yards and 21 touchdowns to two interceptions. Shiloh Christian will lean on senior running back Bo Williams who ran for 167 yards and three touchdowns last week.

Joe T. Robinson at Southside BATESVILLE

A month ago, these two teams looked to be the favorites for their respective conferences and the No. 1 seed that accompanies those positions. Instead, late-season losses have created this heavyweight matchup. The Senators present a varied rushing attack with four rushers finishing with more than 400 yards this season. Similarly, four Southerners have rushed for 400 yards or more, led by Batesville transfer Gabe Witt's 1,168 yards. Southside Batesville held teams to 14.7 points per game this season.

Fort Smith Southside at Jonesboro

In his first season as head coach, Tyler George has done an impressive job turning the Golden Hurricane into a competitive outfit, even against the 7A-Central's top teams. For their efforts, Jonesboro is hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2021. Fort Smith Southside features one of the state's top rushing attacks thanks to a strong offensive line and running backs Amari Tucker and Isaac Gregory. This will be the first meeting between these programs.

Lamar at Ozark

Lamar was a Week 10 win away from being the top seed from the 4A-4, so its seeding might be misleading. The Warriors feature seven players with at least 100 rushing yards this season, so it will be difficult to key on just one. The Hillbillies are hosting a first-round matchup for the fifth season in a row. Ozark won the previous four. Ozark won both meetings in 2021-22 when these two shared a conference.

Marked Tree at Hazen

Because of the depth of the 2A-2, this was always going to be a matchup ripe for an upset. Hazen fell to Carlisle last week to finish as the 2A-4's second seed, matching up with the third seed from the 2A-2. Marked Tree averaged 44.1 points per game in conference play, but the Indians will need to improve on their 34.6 points allowed per game if they hope to take down the defending Class 2A champion. Hazen averaged 44 points per game in conference play.

Mount Ida at Bigelow

Over the past four years at Bigelow, Luke Starks has built the 2A-1's best program, winning all 25 conference games in that span. But when the playoffs roll around, those same teams are 2-3 with a forfeit win in 2021. This is the perfect opportunity for the Panthers to exercise some demons and advance in the playoffs. Mount Ida, on the other hand, is looking to play spoiler to another strong Bigelow season. The Lions gave 2A-3 champion Murfreesboro trouble on Oct. 13 and could do the same here if the Panthers aren't careful. Mount Ida held its conference opponents to 19 points per game.

Mountain Home at Little Rock Catholic

Mountain Home has won its first-round playoff game in each of Coach Steve Ary's first three seasons in charge. The Bombers will have yet another upset on their minds when they step into War Memorial Stadium. Little Rock Catholic hasn't hit the same heights of 2022 when it went undefeated in the regular season and won a 6A-East title, but the Rockets still have one of Class 6A's top defenses, holding opponents to 16.1 points per game. Junior Jackson England has stepped into the starting quarterback role and produced. He has thrown for 2,080 yards and 22 touchdowns.