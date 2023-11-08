4-star Jalen Shelley signs with Hogs

Consensus 4-star Jalen Shelley has made it official and signed with Arkansas basketball.

Shelley, 6-9 and 185 pounds, of Link Academy in Branson, Mo., signed with the Razorbacks during an 11 a.m. ceremony at his school Wednesday. He chose Arkansas over offers from Ohio State, Texas, LSU, Houston, Colorado, Louisville, Marquette, Texas A&M, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and other programs.

He is the 14th 4-star prospect or better to sign with head coach Eric Musselman and his staff since arriving in Fayetteville.

Shooting guard Isaiah Elohim is also a 4-star recruit committed to the Razorbacks. He is expected to sign with the Razorbacks on Thursday.

Shelley, who officially visited Arkansas and Louisville, is the No. 10 small forward and No. 55 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class, according to On3.com’s industry rankings.

He averaged 18.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists as a junior while leading Prestonwood Christian Academy in Plano, Texas, to a state championship prior to transferring to Link Academy.

Former Razorback and current Boston Celtics wing Jordan Walsh also transferred to Link Academy for his senior season after playing at Faith Family Academy in Dallas.

Shelley averaged 14.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 47.7% from the field and 30% from three-point range for Houston Hoops in May on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Musselman along with assistant coaches Anthony Ruta and Keith Smart, assistant and director of recruiting Michael Musselman, assistant and recruiting coordinator Ronnie Brewer, and assistant director of recruiting and scouting Blake Wetherington were involved in Shelley’s recruitment.