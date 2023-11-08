Hogs’ CBs delivered in the win





RAZORBACK REPORT By Tom Murphy

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas football team might have gotten its best cornerback play of the season in last week's 39-36 win in overtime at Florida.

The exemplary play at corner started on the first defensive snap of the game as freshman Jaylon Braxton ripped the ball from a wideout, gathered it in and raced to the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown.

Braxton earned SEC co-freshman of the week honors for his work, which including four tackles, including three solo stops. Braxton also ripped the ball away from Trey Wilson in the fourth quarter, a loose ball that was recovered by safety Alfahiym Walcott, but officials ruled Wilson's forward progress had been stopped.

"Very young guy, very smart and very detailed," junior linebacker Jaheim Thomas said of Braxton.

Junior Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson recorded five tackles, including two stops for losses, and was named SEC co-defensive player of the week.

Senior Dwight "Nudie" McGlothern, playing for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week 5 against Texas A&M, made an impact in his return. The Houston native posted 5 solo tackles, including 1 tackle for a 2-yard loss on a bubble screen and 3 pass breakups.





"I feel like Nudie has a big presence in this defense at corner," linebacker Chris Paul said. "He makes a lot of impact plays that you wouldn't really expect a cornerback to make, like getting off blocks. He's a very violent corner."

Added Thomas, "It was very exciting to see him back out there making plays for us."

Asked about the value McGlothern brought to the game, Coach Sam Pittman said, "A lot because we were able to move Snaxx to 'Hog' and that was a big deal. They were picking on us a little bit there."

The 'Hog' is the nickel position for the Arkansas defense coordinated by Travis Williams, where Hudson Clark had been.

"It allowed us to do that and move Hud back to safety," Pittman said. "Al, he's still nursing a knee and so that allowed us to get him off the field a little more."

McGlothern charged through a blocker on the edge to drop tailback Montrell Johnson for a 2-yard loss on a third-down play to force a punt in the third quarter.

"That was the most physical I'd seen Nudie play," Pittman said. "He was obviously really good in coverage. That will certainly bode well for him in the future."

Little honor

Junior kicker Cam Little was named one of three Lou Groza Award "stars of the week" Tuesday for his work in last week's win at Florida.

Little made 4 of 5 field goals, tying his single-game record, and scored 15 points in the Razorbacks' 39-36 win in overtime.

Little connected on field goals of 41, 37, 22 and 49 yards, the last coming with 44 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 33-33. Little's eight field goals from 40-plus yards are tied for the most n the nation.

A native of Moore, Okla., Little shared the weekly honor with Texas' Bert Auburn and SMU's Collin Rogers.

Injury update

Coach Sam Pittman said wide receiver Andrew Armstrong "is going to be fine" after hitting his helmet on the grass field at Florida while nearly completing a catch for what would have been a 34-yard touchdown from fellow wideout Isaac TeSlaa.

"We'll know a little bit more at practice today where he's cleared from his headache, but I think he's going to be fine," Pittman said on Monday.

Offensive tackle Patrick Kutas was questionable for Saturday's game against Auburn after suffering a high ankle sprain against Florida.

Arkansas defensive tackle Anthony "Tank" Booker also came off with an ankle injury, though he might be available against Auburn.

"I'll tell you what now, that's the guy we went out and tried to get on Saturday," Pittman said, referencing Booker's season-high four tackles against Florida.

"He was really good. Our linebackers basically ran free all day because of that D-line. We made a lot of tackles, and we missed a lot of them."

Beaux nod

Senior Beaux Limmer was named SEC co-offensive lineman of the week for his work in helping the Razorbacks to season highs of 481 total yards and 226 rushing yards against Florida.

"It was huge," Limmer said Tuesday night of the honor. "I saw that on Sunday after getting done with some treatment. It was great to see, huge honor, big blessing. Where I came from to where I'm at now, it's kind of surreal. Very big honor, very humbled."

No patience

Florida Coach Billy Napier dropped to 11-11 in his second season with the Gators, a precarious position at a program that has won three national championships in the past 25 years.

Napier was asked what he would tell Florida fans about having patience with his rebuilding plan.

"It's not my job to preach patience," Napier said. "It's my job to coach the team. When you lose games, there's going to be criticism. I understand it. I've grown up in this profession. It comes with the territory.

"We knew this was going to be a challenge, and we're right in the middle of it."

Common opponents

Arkansas and Auburn have four common opponents thus far in 2023 and both teams have struggled against those teams.

Arkansas has an 0-4 record against LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Texas A&M, while the Tigers have gone 1-3 against those SEC West foes.

The Razorbacks have a scoring aggregate of 102-76 against those four teams, while Auburn is trailing 116-76 against them. The Tigers took down Mississippi State 27-13 on Oct. 28, the week after Arkansas dropped a 7-3 home decision to the Bulldogs.

OT data

Arkansas added to one of the best records in college football in overtime games with its 39-36 win at Florida last Saturday.

The Razorbacks improved to 15-7 in overtime with its sixth win in its past seven overtime outings, including three in a row for fourth-year Coach Sam Pittman. The Razorbacks also topped LSU 16-13 in overtime on the road in 2021 and edged Kansas 55-53 in three overtimes in last season's Liberty Bowl during Pittman's tenure.

Arkansas has a mark of 9-1 in multiple-overtime games, including 2-0 in seven overtimes. The Hogs' lone loss in a multiple-overtime game came in a 41-38 setback at Tennessee in six overtimes in 2002, Houston Nutt's only OT loss at the Arkansas helm.

Arkansas equaled its record at 6-6 in single-overtime games. The Razorbacks fell in four consecutive single-overtime games between 2012-15 under John L. Smith and Bret Bielema, with two of those losses coming against Texas A&M.

Overtime records by Arkansas coaches, in chronological order: Danny Ford 1-0; Houston Nutt 6-1; Bobby Petrino 2-1; Smith 0-1; Bielema 3-4; and Pittman 3-0.



