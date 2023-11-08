PREP BASKETBALL: Tuesday roundups

TUESDAY'S GAMES

BOYS

CABOT 58, SEARCY 52 Braydon Hall came through with 19 points and four rebounds to carry Cabot (1-0) to a six-point win. Jermaine Christopher finished with 18 points and seven assists for the Panthers.

FOUNTAIN LAKE 59, BAPTIST PREP 34 Wyatt Clem had 17 points in a 25-point pasting for Fountain Lake (1-0). Brayden Buss scored 11 points, and Caden McCormick churned out nine points for the Cobras, who led 32-17 at halftime and 43-22 after three quarters.

NORFORK 46, CALICO ROCK 43 Layne Scaif scored 23 points to push Norfork (3-5) past the Pirates. Isaiah Morris added nine points and eight rebounds for the Panthers. Heath Brothers' 14 points and eight rebounds was tops for Calico Rock (1-5).

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 70, MARION 50 Braylon Frazier's 17 points boosted North Little Rock (1-0) on the road. Andre Barnes scored 14 points, and Ja'Kory Withers had nine points for the Charging Wildcats.

VILONIA 61, SHERIDAN 39 Lane Turner scored 28 points, 21 of which came in the first half, to lead Vilonia (1-0) to a victory over the Yellowjackets.

WESTERN YELL COUNTY 61, BOONEVILLE 49 Drew Minnie's 19 led four players in double figures for Western Yell County (5-3), which fought off the Bearcats. Bradley Buckman scored 13 points, and Austin Minnie contributed 11 points for the Wolverines, who've won three straight games. Diego Hernandez added 10 points in the win. Nathaniel Smith had 15 points for Booneville (0-1). Cody Sum scored 14 points, and Aiden Carter supplied 13 points.

GIRLS

BOONEVILLE 49, WESTERN YELL COUNTY 38 Lexi Franklin piled up 15 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists as Booneville (1-0) grabbed a win. Linley Garrett had 14 points and six rebounds for the Lady Bearcats, who were up 34-15 at halftime. Mykaila Rodriquez led Western Yell County (3-5) with 19 points and eight rebounds.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 73, PANGBURN 28 Dessie McCarty scored 16 of her 21 points in the first half as Mount Vernon-Enola (9-0) stayed unbeaten. Coree Kyle knocked down six three-pointers, including three in the third quarter, and ended with 20 points while Marlee Raby had 10 points for the Lady Warhawks. A.J. Person also contributed nine points for the defending Class 2A state champions. Kendall Gallegly sparked Pangburn (2-4) with nine points.

NORFORK 49, CALICO ROCK 32 Norfork (6-0) opened up an insurmountable lead in knocking off the Lady Pirates. Liza Shaddy scored 22 points and Maggie Tyrone added 11 points and six rebounds for the Lady Panthers. Keely Blanchard ended with eight points and five assists as well in the win. Lailee Barker led Calico Rock (1-5), which scored 24 of the game's final 33 points, with 10 points.

OKTAHA, OKLA. 66, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 26 Ashlyn Kinley notched a team-high 16 points, but it wasn't nearly enough to lift Conway Christian (1-1) during the Lamar Classic.

RUSSELLVILLE 76, GRAVETTE 71 A second-half push came up short for Gravette (0-1). Alexa Parker had 23 points while Keeley Elsea and Brynn Romine both had 14 points in the loss for the Lady Lions. Da Lacie Wishon added nine points for Gravette, which trailed 36-21 at halftime before outscoring the Lady Cyclones 50-39 in the second half.

SALEM 54, HIGHLAND 42 Marleigh Sellars scored 18 points as Salem (1-0), the defending Class 3A state champions, pulled away in its opening game. Maddie Keen had 17 points for the Lady Greyhounds.

MONDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

BAY 55, MARIANNA 47 Bay (3-3) won for the third time in its past four games by holding off the Trojans. Bookie Arnold did have 20 points, 5 assists and 4 steals for Marianna (0-1). Lemond Cunningham scored 12 points, and LeSean Gamble added 10 points in the loss.

ENGLAND 63, BAUXITE 41 Aden Scribner poured in a team-high 18 points as England (1-0) opened the season with a 22-point win over the Miners. Landon Woods had 16 points, and Jayquan Mays added 13 points for the Lions. Caden Houser also scored 12 points for England.

FARMINGTON 96, LISA ACADEMY NORTH 46 Farmington (1-0), led by a 15-point, 10-assist, 5-rebound night from Layne Taylor, rolled in the first round of the Jake Gray Invitational in Valley Springs. Jaxon Berry had 11 points and six rebounds while both Ethan Kennedy and Sam Kirkman tallied 10 points each for the Cardinals. Mason Simpson added nine points and five rebounds, and Cam Crisman contributed eight points in the win.

SACRED HEART 55, CHARLESTON 38 Mason Dold had 22 points to lead Sacred Heart (2-4) past the Tigers. Xander Osborn scored 11 points, and Nick Wahrmund totaled eight points for the Knights.

SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 64, CONWAY ST. JOSEPH 53 Haze Hulse had 13 points in the fourth quarter, including an 11-of-12 effort from the free-throw line, to push South Side Bee Branch (7-2). Hulse finished with 24 points and Cole Pennington had 16 points for the Hornets. George Heer's 19 points were tops for Conway St. Joseph (0-1).

GIRLS

BARTON 55, DERMOTT 16 Da'Mya Wilson delivered with 29 points, 8 steals, 7 rebounds and 4 assists in a dominant outing for Barton (1-0) in its season-opener against the Lady Rams.

CONWAY ST. JOSEPH 44, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 39 Kaitlyn Kordsmeier scored 15 of her 18 points in the first half to pace Conway St. Joseph (1-0) in its opener. Ashlynne Vote had 14 points, including 11 in the second half, and Kate Nabholz ended with 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Ali Goodwin had 12 points and Chaning Thorn tacked on nine points for South Side Bee Branch (2-6), which lost its fourth consecutive game.

FARMINGTON 65, MOUNTAIN VIEW 28 Zoey Bershers' 16 points got Farmington (1-0) off to a blazing start in its season-opening victory at the Jake Gray Invitational in Valley Springs. Reese Shirey had 13 points, and both Marin Adams and Kaycee McCumber finished with 11 points each for the Lady Cardinals, who outscored their opponents 34-9 in the second half.

LAMAR 71, MOUNTAIN PINE 45 Madison Davidson connected for 23 points in an decisive victory for Lamar (1-0). Shaylie Mayfield had 12 points, Rylee Miller scored nine points and Kori Sanders netted seven points for the Lady Warriors.

MANILA 55, BUFFALO ISLAND CENTRAL 53 Lucy Farmer, a freshman, gad 35 points to lift Manila (1-0) to a two-point win in its first game of the season.

MAYNARD 56, ARMOREL 26 Natalee Cates collected 21 points in an easy win for Maynard (6-1), which has won five straight games. Kimber Cox chipped in with 19 points for the Lady Tigers.

MOUNTAIN HOME 60, MAYFLOWER 41 Jayla Yonkers had 19 points and four rebounds as Mountain Home (1-0) outlasted the Lady Eagles at the Jake Gray Invitational in Valley Springs.

PARIS 54, LIFE WAY CHRISTIAN 37 Annabelle Perry dropped in a game-high 27 points in a rout for Paris (1-0). MaKaile Carter contributed 15 points for the Lady Eagles.

PEA RIDGE 46, DARDANELLE 44 Leah Telgemeier led the way with 19 points as Pea Ridge (1-0) started off the season with a slim victory. Brooklyn Winn chimed in with eight points and Bailey Taylor added seven points for the Lady Blackhawks.

PIGGOTT 66, CROSS COUNTY 48 A trio of freshmen sparked Piggott (1-0) on opening night. Elisabeth Brantley had 24 points, 10 rebounds and 8 blocks, while Brooklyn Langley ended with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Madden Mack gathered 13 points and six rebounds as well for the Lady Mohawks.

RIVERSIDE 91, HILLCREST 28 Carly Jo Womack's 19 points sent Riverside (3-2) to a rout. Briley Travis scored 17 points, and Ryley Eakins had 15 points for the Lady Rebels.