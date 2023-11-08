Jerry Boylan, 69, a scuba dive boat captain, was convicted of misconduct or neglect of a ship officer in the deaths of 34 people killed in a fire aboard a vessel Sept. 2, 2019, and faces up to 10 years in prison.

Anwar Usman, the chief justice of Indonesia's Constitutional Court, was dismissed from his post because he "committed a serious violation of the code of ethics and behavior of constitutional justices" by violating the principles of impartiality, integrity, competence, equality, independence, appropriateness and decency, Jimly Asshiddiqie, the chief of the court's Honorary Council, said in the majority decision.

Charles Adelson, a Florida dentist, was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and solicitation of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his former brother-in-law, Florida State University law professor Dan Markel.

Ales Bialiatski, 61-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate and activist serving a 10-year prison sentence, has been transferred to solitary confinement at a prison colony for repeat offenders in Belarus, his wife, Natalia Pinchuk, said.

Joanie Wheeler Morgan, of Sonoma, Calif., "who discovered the book among her stepfather's belongings" in Virginia recently returned a storybook that was 90 years overdue to the Larchmont Public Library in Westchester County, N.Y., according to a Facebook post.

Antonio Costa, prime minister of Portugal since 2015, resigned hours after police raided government buildings amid a corruption probe because "dignity of the office of the prime minister is not compatible with any suspicion about your integrity, your good conduct and even less with the practical suspicion of any criminal act."

J. Fowler, a lieutenant for Taylorville, Utah, police, said a 63-year-old woman who had a leg amputated after being attacked by her son's dogs in her yard in a Salt Lake City suburb has died.

Luis Diez, a 63-year-old Spanish author, has been awarded the Cervantes Prize, the Spanish-speaking world's highest literary honor, Culture Minister Miquel Iceta said.

Arturo Zaldivar, a Mexican Supreme Court justice, resigned, noting in a letter that his "cycle had come to end" after 14 years of serving on Mexico's highest court.