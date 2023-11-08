International star signs with Neighbors, Razorbacks

International guard Phoenix Stotijn has signed with Arkansas women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors and is expected to be the only signee for the Razorbacks during the early signing period.

Stotijn, 5-9, of Haarlem, Netherlands, pledged to Arkansas over scholarship offers from schools such as Missouri, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Arizona, Central Florida, Georgetown, Pittsburgh and Washington State in August.

She officially visited the Razorbacks, Central Florida and West Virginia.

Stotijn averaged 15 points, 2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 31.9% from three-point range for the 18-under Netherlands National Team in the 2023 European Championships.

She currently plays for Triple Threat in Holland and is averging 14.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game in the first six games.

Because she is an international prospect, Stotijn is not ranked by any recruiting services.

Neighbors and his coaching staff signed now-freshman forward Cristina Sanchez of Spain last year.