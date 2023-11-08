Is respect gone?

Editor, The Commercial:

It's good to know that a lot of young people are receiving higher education at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, but after learning that the governor of our state was roundly booed when she attended a recent football game at the college, I do wonder if education at the lowest levels (family) has now skipped teaching common decency and respect for elders and those in authority?

And I wonder, too, how many of those bright young people who booed have applied for cancellation of their student debt?

Anyway, it was a great opportunity for the masses at the stadium to show how superior they have become. Wasn't it?

P.S.: I'm still hoping for the city of Pine Bluff to again become the wonderful place where I was born and raised, and I believe if there is any such hope to be realized, it must happen with the Rev. Jesse Turner as mayor and others like him (if such can be found) as council members.

If people in charge of a city can't even see what the city needs, how can they be expected to provide it?

Jack Mayberry,

Sheridan