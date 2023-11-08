Junior college tight end looking to visit Hogs

Newly offered junior college tight end Gregory Genross said he’s looking to plan a visit to Arkansas soon.

Genross, 6-7, 230 pounds, of Dodge City Community College in Kansas announced Wednesday evening that he received an offer from the Hogs, along with others from Mississippi State, West Virginia, Utah State, Houston, New Mexico State and others.

He said the Hogs will get a visit.

“Will definitely visit, I don’t know exactly when but real soon,” Genross said.

Genross had 10 catches as a freshman for 92 yards and a touchdown as a freshman. He has 12 receptions for 160 yards and 2 touchdowns with a long reception of 33 yards this season.

He was a two-sport athlete at John F. Kennedy High School in the Bronx, N.Y., where he also excelled in basketball. He spent some time at ASA College in Brooklyn (formerly Advanced Software Analysis) before making his way to Kansas.

He expects to be a January enrollee.



