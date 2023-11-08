Justices mull disarming offenders

The Supreme Court took its first extensive look Tuesday at the fallout from their 2022 decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, which requires the government to point to historical analogues when defending laws that limit Second Amendment rights.

Justices on both sides of the court's ideological divide questioned whether the Second Amendment does not keep legislatures from restricting firearm possession after some sort of court finding that a person is dangerous.

Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar, representing the Biden administration, said a lower court had "profoundly erred" in finding that a federal law meant to protect victims of domestic abuse was unconstitutional. It satisfies both the Constitution and "common sense," Prelogar said, to say "you can disarm dangerous persons."

The decision has created considerable churn in lower courts, with dozens of gun-control laws declared suspect as a result of the justices' new test. Prelogar said the court should use the present case -- involving a Texas man arrested for possessing guns while the subject of a domestic-violence restraining order -- to give more guidance to lower courts.

The challenge to the domestic-violence order restrictions was brought by Zackey Rahimi, a drug dealer in Arlington, Tex., who was placed under a restraining order after a 2019 argument with his girlfriend in a parking lot turned violent. According to court records, Rahimi knocked his ex-girlfriend to the ground, dragged her back to his car, picked her up and pushed her inside and fired a shot at a bystander. The girlfriend escaped, but Rahimi later called her and threatened to shoot her if she told anyone about the assault.

A Texas court found that Rahimi had "committed family violence" and that such violence was "likely to occur again in the future." It issued a protective order that suspended his gun license, prohibited him from possessing a firearm and warned him that possessing a firearm while the order remained in effect may be a federal felony.

In early 2021, Rahimi was arrested at his Texas home, and police found "a .45-caliber pistol, a .308-caliber rifle, magazines, ammunition, and a copy of the protective order," the government said in its brief. He was charged with illegally possessing a weapon.

Rahimi said his right to a gun was protected by the Second Amendment. But after a judge ruled against him, he pleaded guilty and received a sentence of six years in prison. He continued to protest the charges, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit reheard his plea after Bruen was decided.

The unanimous 5th circuit panel conceded Rahimi was "hardly a model citizen," although his criminal record at the time the protective order was issued was scant. At the same time, the judges found Rahimi was among those whose right to a weapon is protected by the Second Amendment. They rejected the historical comparisons advanced by the government to justify the law barring those with protective orders from possessing guns.

Federal public defender J. Matthew Wright, representing Rahimi, said the 5th Circuit got it right, and laws such as the federal statute written before the Supreme Court found a Second Amendment right to possess a firearm in the home for protection were suspect.

Referring to his client, Wright said "this is someone who's keeping a gun in his home."

But under questioning, especially from Justices Elena Kagan and Brett Kavanaugh, Wright acknowledged that other areas of federal law might be endangered if the court accepted his argument. For example, background checks that prevent those who are subject to protective orders from buying firearms, a law that Kavanaugh said had resulted in 75,000 gun-purchasing denials in 25 years.

Kagan said Wright was "running away" from his brief in the case "because the implications of your argument are so untenable."

If some justices on Tuesday suggested Wright's argument was too broad, the same was true of Prelogar's argument that the Second Amendment protected only "law-abiding, responsible citizens."

It can be "irresponsible" not to take out your recycling, said Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.

"Could I just say dangerous?" asked Justice Amy Coney Barrett.