Las Vegas strike deadline looms

Bartenders, housekeepers, bellmen, servers and other hospitality workers on the Las Vegas Strip are preparing to strike Friday morning if several employers do not agree to a new five-year contract by 5 a.m.

Culinary Local 226 officials met for scheduled bargaining sessions with Caesars Entertainment on Tuesday and have scheduled negotiations with MGM Resorts International today and Wynn Resorts on Thursday, the union said. Meanwhile, its members -- representing about 53,000 members in Las Vegas -- are preparing for picket lines on Las Vegas Boulevard.

"We are united with no daylight between departments," said James Franklin, a Bellagio banquet server, adding that companies would need to "sign a fair contract" to avoid a strike.

Hospitality workers at 18 properties operated by MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts would be the first to walk off the job, union officials said. The companies are the three largest employers on the Strip, covering roughly 35,000 union members.

Only one of MGM Resorts' properties would not see an immediate walkout: The Cosmopolitan, because it came under MGM's ownership in 2022.

Union negotiators say they are fighting for "the largest wage increase ever" bargained for in the organization's history.

Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge has said there was "some progress" on economic negotiations -- the exact requests haven't been made public -- but not enough to end discussions. On the company's third-quarter earnings call Tuesday, Caesars Chief Executive Officer Tom Reeg agreed that the company's contract with the union would be a large gain for employees, calling it "well deserved."

The union also is fighting for lowered housekeeping quotas and re-instituting a pandemic-era policy of daily room cleanings. Companies have previously said guests do not request such frequent room cleanings and that they don't have the staff levels to do so.

The Culinary union also wants to strengthen technology protections to guarantee advance notification when new tech would affect jobs. Pappageorge said Thursday that some companies proposed cutting language that would give workers six months' notice when new tech causes job cuts or a reduction in work hours.

Other technology-related demands include the right to bargain over technology that tracks location of employees or messaging between workers.

And the union is seeking additional protections to the no-strike clause. Some restaurants in Strip resort-casinos are not unionized, and Culinary wants to make clear that the contract does not prevent them from taking action against non-union restaurants on the property.

