Let's go forward

Editor, The Commercial:

An anonymous email, somewhat lengthy, but carefully written by someone that has looked at all angles (pluses and minuses) of Go Forward is now being forwarded by a pro-GF person to various people concerned about the situation in Pine Bluff.

The writer ends with the statement, "A bird in the hand is better than a bird in the bush." He/she admits that not everything has been perfect but neither is medical practice, law practice, etc. He/she states that "it (GF) is a step forward and anyone against it should ask "What about Pine Bluff"-- do we let it die because we think the GF CEO is paid too much, we do not like the mayor, etc.?

The writer references a recent statement in The PB Commercial that maintains Go Forward is not working and should be replaced with a plan similar to El Dorado's plan. The statement is almost humorous as apparently, they are unaware that Tommy May was born and raised in El Dorado and was high school classmates with the Murphy Oil brothers who were behind the start of the El Dorado plan.

I was invited with others to accompany Mr. May on a trip to El Dorado in 2016 so we could meet with the Murphy Oil brothers and be briefed on how the El Dorado plan got started. We were given a tour of downtown El Dorado and other areas that have improved since the start of their project including the entertainment district.

From there, Tommy hired a well- known architect that has helped resurrect cities in Arkansas and other states -- asking for their advice regarding rejuvenating Pine Bluff. With that information and countless meetings with key people in Pine Bluff and presentations to numerous organizations, the Go Forward tax was passed in 2017. One thing many do not know is the amount of private donations that have been made to Go Forward. These large dollar amounts will disappear if Go Forward goes away. The respect that people have for TMay has a lot to do with these donations.

Let's keep going forward.

Ron Powell,

Pine Bluff