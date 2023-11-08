Picking funeral music

When the paper publishes a letter or column by Arthur Paul Bowen, I stop and read all that he has to say, usually shedding a tear or two in the process. Well, he did it again in Sunday's paper. At his mother's funeral, he requested that they use the hymn "It Came Upon a Midnight Clear." The last sentence in the third verse tugged at my heart, and the tear came.

My favorite (unrelated) pastor is Charles Haddon Spurgeon (1834-1892), and he recommends that Christians sing at least one hymn a day for their spiritual growth and comfort. I am reminded to do this faithfully because in the middle of my table sits a hymnal titled "Great Hymns of the Faith" printed in 1968 by the Bogard Press in Texarkana, Texas.

Bowen encourages us to think about what music we would choose at our own service. The two I would pick are "Amazing Grace" and "When We All Get to Heaven."

Which two would you pick?

B.E. SPURGEON

North Little Rock

Took a noble stand

"We have Jews." So began the last line of a letter composed by the youth of the French village of Le Chambon-sur-Lignon to Georges Lamirand, Vichy minister in charge of youth affairs in the summer of 1942. The letter concluded, "You're not getting them." Lamirand had come to the Le Chambon area to set up youth camps patterned after Hitler's youth camps in Germany at the behest of Marshall Henri-Philippe Petain, dictator of Vichy France. Lamirand left Le Chambon without accomplishing his mission.

While most of Vichy France was capitulating to the Germans, Le Chambon continued in its historic reputation of defying unrighteous authority and its long history of taking in refugees from persecution. Many of the town's residents were descendants of Huguenots who had broken away from the Catholic Church, becoming outlaws in the eyes of the state. They knew about persecution.

The local Huguenot pastor was named Andre Trocme. On the Sunday after France fell to the Germans, he told his flock, "We shall resist whenever our adversaries demand of us obedience contrary to the orders of the Gospel. We shall do so without fear, but also without pride and without hate." The citizens of Le Chambon refused to give the one-armed Nazi salute to Marshall Petain. They refused to hang his portrait in schoolrooms. The church bell was not rung when Petain ordered church bells rung to celebrate his one year in office.

During the course of the war, 3,000 to 5,000 Jews and others were successfully hidden or transported to safety from the Nazis and its cowardly collaborators by the citizens of Le Chambon. In 1990 the town was honored along with the Dutch village of Nieuwlande as "Righteous among the Nations." A detailed account of Le Chambon's noble and perilous stand against evil is featured in Malcolm Gladwell's book "David and Goliath."

JOHN McPHERSON

Searcy

Celebrating memory

It warms my heart to know that Ms. Meredith Oakley's memory will be celebrated with an award at the Arkansas Press Association's annual conventions.

Way back when the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's editorials were slanted toward the right, Meredith saw the need for balance. She ran several op-ed columns I penned about the Israel-Palestine conflict. She also ran some personal vignettes.

Meredith had the gravitas and intellectual inquisitiveness of a person whose understanding of local, state, national, and international issues affecting the lives of people around the world was unique.

She was witty and had a keen sense of humor. She was an excellent writer and an editor whose editing scalpel helped produce good prose, cogent ideas, and diverse views. I shall never forget her gracious demeanor in both email exchanges and telephone conversations.

One year she agreed to spend time with students in my Opinion Writing class. The two-and-a-half hour Q and A session was the semester's highlight for my students and for me.

Gracious with her time, meticulous and probing with her responses, challenging the young minds to broaden their views by delving into books and myriad issues, Meredith had them in the proverbial palm of her hands.

Somewhere in the university archives is a folder on which Meredith Oakley's name is affixed. I hope to soon visit the library to relive this special professional relationship.

To their credit, the ADG's leaders have chosen two outstanding writers/editors (Brenda Looper and Karen Martin) to carry on with this fine tradition.

RAOUF J. HALABY

Arkadelphia