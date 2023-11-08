Meet international students

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host daily events through Friday as part of International Education Week.

Today, the International Office in the Office of Admissions at UAM will feature an international student display and meet-and-greet event with international students. Many international students will participate, building displays and sharing their experiences and cultures with faculty, staff and student attendees. Their displays will be available to view from noon-4 p.m. in Room 102 in the Student Success Center. The event is open to the public, according to a news release.

UAM is home to 27 international students from Argentina, Australia, Botswana, Bosnia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, Dominica, India, Italy, Libya, Mexico, Nepal, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname and Thailand.

Mary Whiting, director of Admissions and Recruiting at UAM, encourages the public to attend the meet-and-greet event.

"International students are a real asset to UAM," Whiting said. "Everyone learns from different cultures. We hope that residents of Monticello and the surrounding communities will attend the meet-and-greet event and hear these students share their stories and cultures."

Whiting has managed the International Office for two decades. The office oversees the International Club, which allows students from different parts of the world to unite to learn about cultures and build community. The club's purpose is to help international students transition into their new environment through interactions with students, faculty and staff.

"International students receive needed help both through the university and the community. It's such a pleasure to work with them," Whiting said.

To celebrate International Education Week, each day, Monday through Friday, UAM Dining Services will serve cuisine representing a different country, including Germany, Spain, France, Jamaica and Peru, respectively. Lunch is offered from 11 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. in the UAM Dining Hall in the Gibson University Center, which is open to the public.

"International Education Week (IEW) is an opportunity to celebrate the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide," according to the U.S. Department of Education. "This joint initiative of the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of State is part of our efforts to promote programs that prepare Americans for a global environment and to attract future leaders from abroad to study in the United States."

For more details, contact Mary Whiting at whitingm@uamont.edu or (870) 460-1226.