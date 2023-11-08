Sections
Mexican nationals sentenced to prison over drug operation in Benton County

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:00 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man was sentenced to 19 years in prison Tuesday for drug trafficking in the Western District of Arkansas' federal court.

Alfredo Vladimir Andrade Medina, a 30-year-old Mexican national residing in Springdale, was sentenced after pleading guilty to abetting the possession with intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, according to a release from U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes.

According to court documents, the Drug Enforcement Administration identified a mobile home in rural Benton County as a location receiving packages containing controlled substances, including methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Surveillance revealed Medina and Kevin Heriberto Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 24, were regularly accessing a mobile home in Benton County, according to the news release. Medina and Gonzalez-Gonzalez are both of Nayarit, Mexico, but residing in Springdale under assumed names which they used to regularly wire money in amounts just under $1,000 to Mexico.

Based upon this information, on Feb. 8, the DEA served federal search warrants on the mobile home and the apartment where Medina and Gonzalez-Gonzalez were residing in Springdale, the release said.

Inside the kitchen of the mobile home, the DEA found fentanyl powder, fentanyl pills and more than 4 kilograms of methamphetamine, according to court papers. Inside the Springdale apartment where Medina and Gonzalez-Gonzalez resided, the DEA found $22,168, which Medina said was cash derived from drug sales to be wired back to Mexico in amounts of less than $1,000 per transaction.

On March 8, Medina and Gonzalez-Gonzalez were indicted by a grand jury. On April 27, Medina entered a plea of guilty, followed on May 3 by a guilty plea by Gonzalez-Gonzalez. Both were convicted of aiding and abetting in the possession with intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

Gonzalez-Gonzalez was sentenced Sept. 15 to 15 years in prison and ordered to pay $500 in fines and costs. On Tuesday, Medina was sentenced to 19 years in prison and ordered to pay $1,000 in fines and costs.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Carter prosecuted the case.

Print Headline: Man gets 19 years in drug operation conviction

