British pop star Boy George will play the role of enthusiastic club owner Harold Zidler in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" next year, returning to Broadway for the first time in two decades. The singer, who made his Broadway debut in "Taboo," a musical produced by Rosie O'Donnell that featured songs he wrote, will play Zidler from Feb. 6 to May 12 at Al Hirschfeld Theater. Actor Tituss Burgess is temporarily in the role, which was originated by Danny Burstein, who won the Tony Award for best featured actor in a musical. Boy George and his band Culture Club are responsible for hit singles including "Karma Chameleon" and "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me." The group won a Grammy Award for best new artist in 1984.

Russell Brand is being accused of sexual assault by an actor who worked as an extra on the set of the 2011 Brand-led film "Arthur" in a new court filing. The court document, obtained by Insider, was filed by a woman under the name "Jane Doe" in Suffolk County, N.Y. In the affidavit, the woman claims that Brand sexually assaulted her while he "appeared intoxicated, smelled of alcohol and was carrying a bottle of vodka on set." She added that Brand "exposed" himself to her in full view of cast and crew of "Arthur," which included people employed by Warner Bros. The accuser alleged that the actual assault happened July 7, 2010, in a bathroom on set as a member of the production crew "guarded the door from the outside." Doe claimed that she was assaulted on the first day of a three-day booking and that she was asked not to return to set after the first and was only paid for one day's work. Given that she is still a working actor, Brand's accuser decided to maintain her anonymity due to fears that she could be blacklisted. "I cannot bear to imagine my career that I love being jeopardized at this point in my career," the court documents read. She added that she also fears aggressive responses from Brand and his devoted fan base. Representatives for Brand did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment on the latest allegations. Warner Bros. was also listed as a defendant in the court filing, as well as several other production companies. Warner Bros. and Langley Park Productions did not immediately respond to The Times request for comment.