



'Unsheltered neighbors' resource fair Thursday

A Winter Resource Fair for the community's "unsheltered neighbors" will be held from 9-11 a.m. Thursday at the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 1100 Central Ave.

Items provided via grant funds will include tents, sleeping bags, flashlights, hats, winter waterproof gloves, hoodies, backpacks, first aid kits, tarps and hygiene bags. Bus tickets will also be available and Smith Drugs will provide COVID shots.

The fair is being sponsored by St. Luke's Episcopal Church and is funded by the Hot Springs Area Community Foundation.

The Salvation Army canteen truck will be on-site offering coffee, hot chocolate and winter coats. Other partnering agencies include Jackson House, Ouachita Behavioral Health and Wellness, 100 Families, Lakeview Assembly of God, S.A.I.L.S, First Baptist Church, New Life Church, All Things Home Extension Club-Garland County, The Giving Team and Ouachita Children's Center.

City, county offices closed Friday for Veterans Day

All city and county administrative offices and departments, except public safety and the airport, will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day.

The Solid Waste Department's residential and commercial routes and Earth Angel recycling, including leaf and mulch collection, will run as scheduled. The compost facility is closed weekly on Fridays and will be closed Saturday.

The Garland County Landfill will be closed Friday, but house-to-house collection service in the county will continue as scheduled, according to County Judge Darryl Mahoney.

The Transportation Depot will be closed on Friday, but the Intracity Transit buses and paratransit services will run as scheduled on Friday and Saturday.

Gudrun Slow Roll ride to impact traffic Friday

There will be traffic interruptions for the Gudrun Northwoods Mountain Bike Festival Slow Roll Group Ride, which will take place at 5 p.m. Friday.

The route will start on Church Street and continue along Malvern Avenue, Spring Street and Central Avenue to Fountain Street where riders will go up the ramp onto the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa veranda, through the lobby and out through the valet parking area back to Central.

Then riders will continue along Whittington Avenue, Woodfin Street, back to Central to Spring to Malvern and finish at the 420Eats Food Court at 420 Malvern.



