No. 20 Baylor rallies late, defeats Auburn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Ja'Kobe Walker scored 15 of his 28 points in the second half to help No. 20 Baylor rally to an 88-82 win over Auburn on Tuesday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

Baylor used a 22-10 run over the final 8 minutes of the game to overcome an eight-point deficit.

Trailing 72-66 with, the Bears started their spurt on Langston Love's three-pointer. With just under three minutes to play, Baylor's Yves Missi stole an Auburn inbound pass and drove the length of the floor for a dunk that gave the Bears a 79-77 lead, their first since 24-23 midway through the first.

Denver Jones hit a three-pointer with 19 seconds left to cut Auburn's deficit to three, but Baylor went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line down the stretch to seal the win.

Over the final three minutes, Baylor's RayJ Dennis scored seven of his 15 points including a three-pointer to tie the game at 77-77.

Auburn Freshman Aden Holloway scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half to lead the Tigers.

Johni Broome, a first-team All-SEC selection for Auburn, also had a big second half, scoring nine of his 16 points after the break. Broome injured his shoulder in Auburn's exhibition opener against Auburn-Montgomery but played 25 minutes Tuesday and added 11 rebounds.

The Bears are now 19-2 in season openers under Scott Drew. Auburn is one of six Baylor opponents this season who have made the Final Four since 2019.

NO. 8 CREIGHTON 105, FLORIDA A&M 54

OMAHA, Neb. -- Trey Alexander scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half, and No. 8 Creighton opened with a victory over Florida A&M.

The Bluejays, coming off an NCAA Elite Eight appearance, turned in a mostly polished performance against the overmatched Rattlers of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Creighton had turnovers on its first two possessions and Baylor Scheierman hit the side of the backboard with a shot before Utah State transfer Steven Ashworth's three-pointer and Alexander's layin started a 22-4 run.

Creighton was up by 32 points in the first half and 56-27 at the break. All the Bluejays starters were done for the night eight minutes into the second half.

Alexander was 7 of 8 from the field and had 5 assists and 4 turnovers in a team-high 26 minutes.

Ashworth, sixth nationally in three-point shooting at 43.4% last season, was 5 of 7 on three-point attempts and finished with 17 points and 4 assists. Scheierman had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Keith Lamar had 16 points to lead the Rattlers, who lost four of their top five scorers from last season.

Mason Miller and Ashworth made their first starts for Creighton. Miller took over at power forward for Arthur Kaluma, who transferred to Kansas State, and Ashworth replaced point guard Ryan Nembhard, who transferred to Gonzaga.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, the Bluejays' All-Big East center, had a quiet opener. Shannon Grant, the Rattlers' 6-10, 300-pounder, was assigned to Kalkbrenner and held him in check early. Kalkbrenner took only three shots in the first half and finished with nine points and four rebounds.

SEC MEN

PRESBYTERIAN 68, VANDERBILT 62

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Crosby James scored all 11 of his points in about two minutes midway through the second half to help spark Presbyterian ver Vanderbilt in the season-opener for both teams.

Presbyterian trailed 28-24 at halftime but tied it at 38-38 with 11:11 remaining. James then hit the first of 3 three-pointers with a layup and the Blue Hose led 49-38 9:03 to play.

Vanderbilt used a late 10-5 surge to cut the deficit to 64-59 with 26 seconds left but didn't get closer.

Jamahri Harvey scored 13 points to lead Presbyterian, which shot 51% (25 of 49) from the floor and forced 15 turnovers. Kaleb Scott, a Georgia State transfer, added 10 points.

Ezra Manjon, last season's third leading scorer for Vanderbilt, scored 19 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line. The Commodores shot 32,8% (19 of 58) overall, 24.2% (8 of 33) from long range, and missed 11 free throws (16 of 27).

Vanderbilt defeated host Presbyterian, 88-47, on Nov. 12, 2010 in the only previous meeting between the teams.

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 11 TENNESSEE 93, FLORIDA A&M 64

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.-- Jewel Spear and Karoline Striplin each scored 20 points and No. 11 Tennessee opened its season with a victory over Florida A&M to spoil a homecoming for new Rattlers Coach Bridgette Gordon.

Spear made five three-pointers and Striplin was 8-of-9 shooting, including three baskets in the final 4:13. Rickea Jackson added 13 points and Kaiya Wynn had 12 for Tennessee. Jillian Hollingshead grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds to help the Lady Vols hold a 47-25 advantage on the glass.

Ahriahna Grizzle scored 16 points, Hailee Brennen added 13 points and Ivet Subirats had 12 for Florida A&M.

Gordon starred at Tennessee from 1985-89, helping the Lady Vols claim their first two NCAA titles in 1987 and 1989. Gordon ranks second all-time in career points (2,462) and 12th in rebounds (915) in program history.

NO. 23 ILLINOIS 81, MOREHEAD STATE 61

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Senior guard Genesis Bryant scored a career-high 32 points, Kendall Bostic had a double-double and 23rd-ranked Illinois beat Morehead State.

Illinois established a 13-2 lead when Bostic made a pair of layups, Bryant and Adalia McKenzie each had one, Jada Peebles made a jump shot and Brynn Shoup-Hill made a three-pointer.

Illinois finished the first quarter up 20-11 after shooting 9 for 18 and never trailed.

The Illini's 24-point second quarter matched Morehead State's first-half total and they led 44-24 at halftime.

Bryant, in her second year at Illinois following two seasons at North Carolina State, finished 12-for-16 shooting, including 2 for 5 on three-pointers and 6 for 7 from the free-throw line. Bostic had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Veronica Charles scored 16 points for Morehead State.