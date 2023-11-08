November pain?

FAYETTEVILLE -- Hugh Freeze is bringing a third different team into Reynolds Razorback Stadium to play the University of Arkansas.

Freeze is in his first season as the coach at Auburn (5-4, 2-4 SEC), which takes on Arkansas (3-6, 1-5) at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Previously Freeze was the Ole Miss coach when the Rebels twice played at Arkansas, and last season he was Liberty's coach for the Flames' game at Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas beat Freeze's Rebels 30-0 in 2014 and 34-30 in 2016 in Fayetteville.

The 2014 game, when Ole Miss was ranked No. 8, featured rain, wind and cold temperatures. It also rained on the No. 12 Rebels in the 2016 game.

Freeze got to experience a victory in his third trip to Arkansas when Liberty beat the Razorbacks 21-19. It was 56 degrees at kickoff and didn't rain.

"The first thing I was concerned about, my experience in Arkansas in November had not been pleasant," Freeze said Monday during his weekly news conference when asked to recall last season's game. "The two times we went there when I was at Ole Miss, the weather was atrocious.

"I was just thankful that when we went with Liberty, it was actually a nice day, and it appears this Saturday is going to be fairly nice."

The forecast Saturday calls for mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 63 degrees.

Liberty was ranked No. 23 with a 7-1 record going into last season's game at Arkansas, but the Razorbacks were 14 1/2-point favorites at home.

"I tell our teams the truth, and I remember telling them, 'Listen, you're the underdog and you shouldn't win this game, but that's what makes it fun,' " Freeze said of his message to the Flames. " 'To go and give it a shot, and while you play the game, you don't have to be better 10 times, you just have to be better that one day.'

"Our kids played really hard that day and stopped their run pretty much, so that's something we need to do this week also."

Winning at Arkansas in Liberty's fifth season as an FBS team helped Freeze land the Auburn job.

Liberty was 34-15 in Freeze's four seasons after he had led Arkansas State to a 10-2 record and Sun Belt Conference championship in 2011 and Ole Miss to a 39-25 record from 2012-16, including Sugar Bowl and Peach Bowl appearances.

Freeze resigned shortly before the 2017 season for off-the-field reasons, including allegations of violating NCAA rules.

"Obviously, Liberty gave him a chance," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said of Freeze reviving his coaching career. "He took full advantage of that. The bottom line is that he's a good man and he's earned his way back and I'm happy for him.

"Now we want to beat him on Saturday, but I'm happy for what he's done. He got back into this SEC deal now. It's a different story, and he knew that because he had been so successful at Ole Miss. He'll have Auburn rolling, and they are right now."

Auburn has won back-to-back games, beating Mississippi State 27-13 at home and Vanderbilt 31-15 on the road.

"We're looking to become bowl-eligible," Freeze said. "I think that's big in year one."

The Tigers have improved on offense after settling on Payton Thorne, a junior transfer from Michigan, as their primary quarterback over Robby Ashton, who started last season.

On Oct. 28, Thorne completed 20 of 26 passes for 230 yards and 3 touchdowns against Mississippi State without an interception. Last Saturday at Vanderbilt, he completed 17 of 27 passes for 194 yards and 2 touchdowns with 1 interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Auburn led 17-7 at halftime against the Commodores with Jarquez Hunter's touchdown runs of 67 and 56 yards. The Tigers extended their lead to 31-7 early in the third quarter, including a 53-yard touchdown pass from Thorne to tight end Rivaldo Fairweather.

"We played with confidence and swagger last week," Freeze said. "We were optimistic about some of the explosive plays."

For the season, Thorne has passed for 1,269 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed 337 yards and 2 touchdowns.





"I think he's a really competitive guy and tough, and he's fast," Pittman said. "He's much more athletic than I thought he would be, and he can run."

The Tigers are averaging 190.9 rushing yards to rank third in the SEC and 25th nationally.

Hunter has 108 carries for 636 yards and 7 touchdowns. In the previous three games, he rushed for 91 yards against Ole Miss, 144 against Mississippi State and 183 at Vanderbilt.

Jay Fair is Auburn's leading receiver with 28 catches for 281 yards and 2 touchdowns. Fairweather has 27 catches for 277 yards and 3 touchdowns and Hunter has 11 catches for 94 yards.

Auburn junior linebacker Eugene Asante, a transfer from North Carolina, has a team-leading 67 tackles, including 7 1/2 tackles for losses of 38 yards with 4 1/2 sacks. He had a 67-yard fumble return for a touchdown at Texas A&M.

The Tigers lead the SEC with 15 takeaways. Senior free safety Jaylin Simpson has 4 of their 11 interceptions and 3 pass breakups. Senior defensive tackle Marcus Harris has 4 1/2 sacks.

Auburn's defense carried the team early in the season, especially in a 14-10 victory at California when the Tigers held the Golden Bears to 273 yards in total offense on 78 snaps and forced three turnovers.

The Tigers need to win one of their final three regular-season games -- at Arkansas or at home against New Mexico State or Alabama -- to become bowl eligible.

"Look, the first logical step in our rebuild here is gaining bowl eligibility, which we've done every year I've taken over a program in the first year, whether it was Arkansas State, Ole Miss or Liberty, and I think that's really invaluable to be able to do that," Freeze said after the Vanderbilt game. "No. 1, you want to do it for your seniors. And No. 2, you want to do it for your fans.

"But No. 3, you want extra practices and another chance to compete for Auburn and to put our kids in that scenario of playing another quality opponent in a bowl game."